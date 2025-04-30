Liberian Opposition Launches Rule of Law Secretariat, Warns President Boakai Against Power Abuse

30 April 2025
The Liberian Investigator (Monrovia)
By Nyantee S. Togba

Monrovia — A coalition of major opposition political parties in Liberia has launched a National Coordinating Secretariat for the Rule of Law, aimed at holding the government accountable to democratic norms and constitutional governance.

The announcement was made Monday at the headquarters of the Alternative National Congress (ANC), where the National Chairman of the Congress for Democratic Change (CDC), Jangar Kowo, disclosed that each participating party will assign three representatives to serve on the new secretariat.

The coalition includes the Congress for Democratic Change (CDC), Alternative National Congress (ANC), Citizens Movement for Change (CMC), Non-Alliance Liberty Party (NALP), National Patriotic Party (NPP), and the Movement for Economic Empowerment (MOVEE), among others. Organizers say the secretariat will monitor executive and legislative actions, raise civic awareness, and push for institutional and legal reforms when necessary.

At the press conference, Senator Nathaniel McGill of Margibi County, who chairs the CDC Legislative Caucus, delivered a pointed warning to President Joseph Boakai, cautioning him to steer clear of decisions that could erode the rule of law.

"There are officials around the President who are giving him bad advice," said McGill. "But if anything goes wrong, the President himself will be held accountable. Liberia is a democracy, and the rule of law must not be compromised."

McGill further clarified that the opposition's intention is not to incite unrest but to ensure adherence to democratic values.

"We are part and parcel of this country," he stated. "Our actions will never threaten national security, but we will not stand idly by when the law is being undermined."

The CDC caucus also took aim at the leadership of the Liberia National Police, specifically warning Inspector General Col. Gregory Coleman against any abuses of power, particularly in cases related to alleged human rights violations.

"The establishment of the War and Economic Crimes Court is imminent," McGill declared. "Anyone found violating the rights of Liberians will be held accountable under the law, regardless of their rank or position."

The move by the opposition coalition comes amid growing national debates over governance, transparency, and the Boakai administration's commitment to constitutional order.

