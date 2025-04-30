Liberia: EU-Liberia Concludes Two-Week Film Festival Across Montserrado and Western Liberia

Monrovia — The European Union Delegation to Liberia has concluded a two-week film festival aimed at promoting advocacy and dialogue in communities across Montserrado County and three counties in western Liberia.

Launched March 18 at William V.S. Tubman High School on 12th Street, Sinkor, the festival continued in several key locations, including Gaye Town (Old Road), Slipway, Fiamah Weasay, Doe Community, Alliance Française, and the cities of Bopolu, Tubmanburg and Robertsport. The final event took place April 17 in Robertsport, Grand Cape Mount County.

Approximately 3,000 people participated in the festival, including community leaders, women, youth, children and the elderly. Residents welcomed the initiative, describing it as a meaningful platform to voice their concerns and spark conversations around critical issues. Many expressed hope that the EU would continue such outreach efforts, emphasizing the importance of using creative mediums like film to highlight challenges and explore local solutions.

A diverse and thought-provoking lineup of films from Liberia and Europe was screened throughout the festival. Highlights included:

Pray the Devil Back to Hell (2018), which features the peace activism of the Liberian women's movement led by Nobel Laureate Leymah Gbowee;

Water Get No Enemy (2020), directed by Arthur Bourbon, exploring the resilience of former child soldiers through surfing;

Kokota: The Islet of Hope (2016), by Craig Norris, chronicling climate adaptation on a small Tanzanian island; and

Maher: Black Rain in Bomi (2016), a Liberian fiction film based on the Maher massacre, featuring Derrick Snyder.

These films sparked rich discussions on peacebuilding, climate change, youth empowerment and post-war healing.

During the festival, several community leaders presented project proposals to the EU Delegation, seeking support for initiatives aimed at addressing pressing social and infrastructural needs.

Speaking at the closing event, Ambassador Nona Deprez, head of the EU Delegation to Liberia, reaffirmed the EU's commitment to supporting Liberian communities through inclusive dialogue and cultural exchange.

"Through the power of storytelling, we aim to inspire change and amplify voices that are often unheard. Film is not just entertainment -- it's a catalyst for social awareness, especially among the youth, who are the future of Liberia," Deprez said.

She emphasized that the festival was intentionally held in Montserrado, Grand Cape Mount, Bomi and Gbarpolu counties to ensure wider engagement, particularly on the growing issue of drug and substance abuse among young people.

Monrovia City Mayor John Charuk-Siafa, who served as keynote speaker, praised the initiative.

"Film is a universal language that transcends borders and brings people together by telling stories that reflect our shared values and humanity," he said.

Also speaking at the event, Daniel Sando, deputy minister for public affairs at the Ministry of Information, Cultural Affairs and Tourism, called for stronger collaboration between the government and its partners to address challenges posed by drug abuse.

Bopolu City Mayor Sieh Keyah-Victor applauded the EU for bringing the festival to her community.

"This initiative is not only educational -- it builds bridges of understanding and gives our young people hope through stories they can relate to," she said.

Robertsport City Mayor Thomas Massaquoi echoed similar sentiments, highlighting the festival's local impact.

"Having the film festival in Robertsport brought our community together and opened a space for dialogue we rarely have. It's an important step toward inclusive development," Massaquoi said.

The EU-Liberia film festival stands as a testament to the transformative power of culture and advocacy in fostering development and resilience across Liberian communities.