Liberia: 'We Are Here to Add Value to the Sector Through Tech's Introduction,' Fluidliberia Officials Assure Liberians

Monrovia — As Liberia seeks to maximize the use of technology to enhance productivity across sectors, a local startup, FluidLiberia, is positioning itself at the forefront of this digital transformation.

FluidLiberia, co-founded by Chief Executive Officer Theophilus Harris and Chief Visionary Officer Marco Philips, is leading an ambitious drive to modernize the petroleum sector through the use of innovative technology.

In an interview with this reporter, the company's top officials said their mission is to eliminate outdated paper-based systems and promote a more efficient, tech-driven approach.

"Gone are the days where we use papers to do our work," said Harris, emphasizing the need for digitization across Liberia's critical sectors.

According to Harris, the time has come for Liberians to make full use of technology and integrate it into their operational systems to enhance efficiency, productivity, and service delivery.

He noted that FluidLiberia has developed a secure and user-friendly mobile application that allows consumers to order petroleum products directly to their location. The service, he said, is fast, affordable, and aligned with international best practices.

The officials explained that the platform reduces operational stress, ensures timely deliveries, and upholds trust and reliability--principles that form the core of their mission.

"People have used the system and are commending us for this new innovation by Liberians," Harris added.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Company By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The FluidLiberia executives also highlighted that the system includes real-time tracking features, allowing customers to monitor their orders from the moment of dispatch to final delivery.

"This process promotes transparency, accountability, and fairness for the sector and its beneficiaries," they said.

Reaffirming their commitment to national development, the officials said FluidLiberia aims to "add massive value to the sector through technology."

CEO Harris encouraged young Liberians to take control of their future by engaging in innovative, impactful ventures that drive transformation across the country.

"We are committed to ensuring proper service delivery and fully managing this space with responsibility," he said.

Philips, speaking as Chief Visionary Officer, added, "We are set, prepared, and ready to revolutionize the petroleum sector to make it more accessible and seamless."

While their current focus is on petroleum, the company plans to expand into other critical areas such as mining and agriculture by introducing similar technology-driven solutions.

Meanwhile, FluidLiberia revealed it has a broader vision to scale its innovation across the region to establish an efficient, reliable, and secure technological framework for the energy and resource sectors.