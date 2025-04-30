Liberia's U.S. Ambassador Champions Education Reform At 56th Liberia Studies Association Convention

Washington, D.C. — Liberia's Ambassador to the United States, Dr. Al-Hassan Conteh, has congratulated the leadership of the Liberia Studies Association (LSA) for upholding the organization's ideals over the years. The ambassador recalled being part of the first generation of Indigenous Liberians trained to take over the leadership of the LSA many years ago.

Addressing delegates at the meet-and-greet reception of the 56th annual convention of the LSA--held at the James E. Lewis Museum at Morgan State University in Baltimore, Maryland--Dr. Conteh recounted his rise to the position of president and his successful hosting of the 34th annual conference in 2002 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He encouraged both young and experienced professionals to engage with the LSA's initiatives, fostering a brighter academic future for Liberia.

Renowned for his scholarly contributions and diplomatic leadership, Ambassador Conteh spoke about Liberia's journey toward educational advancement, reform and research. He emphasized the vital role that organizations like the LSA play in driving scholarly research and educational progress in the country.

The current president of the LSA, Dr. Jacien Carr, welcomed the diverse gathering of scholars, researchers and dignitaries. He highlighted the importance of unity and cooperation among members in achieving the association's mission.

"Our strength lies in our unity and shared vision for a better Liberia," Dr. Carr said. He commended the dedication of participants and organizers, promising a convention filled with enlightening discussions and meaningful collaboration.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Education Liberia U.S., Canada and Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Conference co-chairs Dr. Herbert Brewer and Professor Welma Redd highlighted the LSA's critical role in Liberia's educational development. They encouraged Liberian professionals around the world to join the association and contribute their expertise and passion toward its goals.

"The LSA is not just an organization; it is a movement dedicated to nurturing and advancing Liberia's academic and research prowess," said Dr. Brewer.

Professor Redd stressed the importance of scholarly collaboration in addressing challenges facing Liberia's education system. She called for a collective effort to inspire innovation and progress in the country's schools and universities.

For his part, Dr. Mbare Ngom, dean of the James H. Gilliam College of Liberal Arts, praised the LSA for creating a space to develop what he described as "new knowledge" from diverse intellectual voices and cultural backgrounds.

Founded as a nonprofit scholarly organization, the LSA aims to facilitate effective cooperation among individuals dedicated to advancing research on Liberia. Through interdisciplinary dialogue, the association continues to enhance the country's academic landscape and promote its cultural and historical heritage.

The convention's opening night set an inspiring tone for the sessions to follow, with attendees eager to engage in productive discussions and collaborations. As Liberia forges ahead on its path of development and innovation, platforms like the LSA remain vital in nurturing the nation's intellectual and educational growth.