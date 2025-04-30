Liberia: The Embassy Tree Celebrates Fifth Anniversary, Commits to Positive Social Impact

Paynesville — The Embassy Tree, a non-political, all-male social organization, has celebrated its fifth anniversary with a charity dinner, the climax of a month-long series of community-focused activities.

The highlight of the anniversary celebrations was the grand charity dinner held April 25 at the Paynesville City Hall. The event brought together leaders from government, philanthropic organizations, academia, political parties, and religious institutions to recognize The Embassy Tree's journey and support its growing initiatives.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Niasekah Gluaseay, head of the organization, outlined the group's accomplishments, which include assisting hundreds of vulnerable people over the past five years.

According to Gluaseay, what began as a small group of friends during the COVID-19 pandemic has evolved into a vibrant organization rooted in hope, dignity, and community support across Liberia.

Among its many contributions, The Embassy Tree has provided assistance to stranded mothers at John F. Kennedy Memorial Hospital in 2023 and 2024, spending more than L$250,000. The organization has also donated food and supplies to orphanages and mental health facilities in Monrovia and has empowered women in Nimba and Grand Bassa counties with business start-up support.

In addition, the organization constructed a hand pump to provide safe drinking water along the GSA Road, donates school supplies annually, and hosts Christmas parties for children from surrounding communities every December. On a larger scale, The Embassy Tree contributed 100 bags of cement to St. Edward Catholic Church on the Roberts International Airport Highway and helped install an LEC light pole that serves the broader GSA Road community.

Deputy Finance Minister Tanneh G. Brunson, serving as keynote speaker, challenged members of The Embassy Tree to "be the change they want to see in society" amid the growing challenges of economic uncertainty, climate change, inequality, and institutional fatigue.

She praised the group as a generation that sees challenges not as barriers but as opportunities to drive impact, inspire innovation, and contribute to the nation's growth.

"We are here tonight to celebrate more than just achievements. We are here to celebrate intention, impact, and a shared belief in the power of transformation," Brunson said. "In every generation, progress is fueled by those who dare to think differently, work harder, and rise above the limits of circumstance."

She encouraged members to stay the course with courage, discipline, and compassion, noting that "the journey of transformation is rarely easy, but always worth it."

Founded on April 17, 2020, along GSA Road in Paynesville, Montserrado County, The Embassy Tree operates under a unique leadership system. A Custodian heads the organization on a monthly basis, while a Monarch serves as the Supreme Head. This rotational leadership model fosters unity, accountability, and shared responsibility.

Through its innovative structure and unwavering commitment to service, The Embassy Tree continues to promote leadership, brotherhood, and philanthropy in Liberia.