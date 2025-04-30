Kenya: Nakuru-Kabarak Road Closed After a Sinkhole Appears Following Heavy Rains

30 April 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Wanjiru Macharia

Nakuru — A section of Nakuru-Kabarak road has been closed after a big sinkhole appeared following heavy rains on Tuesday evening.

The sinkhole is on the road side at National Filling in London area of Nakuru Town West Sub-County.

Nakuru County Commissioner, Loyford Kibaara said they were compelled to close the road for fear that the adjacent section might also sink.

He explained that Nakuru sits on a mass of volcanic whose bedrock suffered major cavities, faults at fissures.

He said this was a common occurrence due to the geographical nature of the city especially Nakuru Town West which does not have a well developed drainage system.

He added that a similar incident has been reported on a farmland in Gilgil area.

"Expert from the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) and geologists have vitited the scene with the intention of getting a long lasting solution," said Kibaara.

He also cited Maai Mahiu where the main road from Narok has been cut off during heavy rains.

London Ward MCA, Bernard Gatusso said the experts, especially should create awareness among the locals on the the natural weaknesses of the area.

He said this was not the first incident as many similar incidents have been recorded with the recent ones being last year in Eveready area.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.