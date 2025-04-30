Kenya: Nakuru-Kabarak Road Closed After a Sinkhole Appears Following Heavy Rains

Nakuru — A section of Nakuru-Kabarak road has been closed after a big sinkhole appeared following heavy rains on Tuesday evening.

The sinkhole is on the road side at National Filling in London area of Nakuru Town West Sub-County.

Nakuru County Commissioner, Loyford Kibaara said they were compelled to close the road for fear that the adjacent section might also sink.

He explained that Nakuru sits on a mass of volcanic whose bedrock suffered major cavities, faults at fissures.

He said this was a common occurrence due to the geographical nature of the city especially Nakuru Town West which does not have a well developed drainage system.

He added that a similar incident has been reported on a farmland in Gilgil area.

"Expert from the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) and geologists have vitited the scene with the intention of getting a long lasting solution," said Kibaara.

He also cited Maai Mahiu where the main road from Narok has been cut off during heavy rains.

London Ward MCA, Bernard Gatusso said the experts, especially should create awareness among the locals on the the natural weaknesses of the area.

He said this was not the first incident as many similar incidents have been recorded with the recent ones being last year in Eveready area.