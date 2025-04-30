Namibia: All Set for Namport Nedbank Powerhouse Challenge

Organisers of the first-ever Namport Nedbank Powerhouse Challenge, which is set to take place in Lüderitz from 2 to 3 May, say all systems are set to go.

The event is organised by Powerhouse Cycling Club, which was initially established as a social cycling club by a group of friends in 2017 before getting affiliated with the Namibia Cycling Federation in 2023.

The secretary general of Powerhouse Cycling Club, Joao da Costa said the event flyers are already circulating on social media. "We expect close to 80 cyclists to participate and 120 to 150 people to participate in the marathon," he said.

He added that this is a new initiative that aims to entice people from the southern parts of the country to participate in cycling.

"The idea is to expose people from rural areas and areas where cycling has not been taking place to the sport. Most cycling events take place in Windhoek. As a cycling club, the event is our way of promoting cycling development in Namibia. We want people from the South to participate and enjoy the thrill of competitive racing while promoting a healthy and active lifestyle," added Da Costa. On 2 May, the competition will be amongst mountain bike cyclists who will tackle the 25- and 50-kilometre (km) events, while the runners will take part in the 5km, 10km and 25km races.

3 May will see cycling road racers partaking in the 50km and 100km categories.

Cliff Shikuambi, the manager for Marketing and Stakeholder Engagement at Namport, emphasised the company's commitment to supporting nation-building initiatives, in collaboration with other Namibian enterprises. He stated that Namport has a fiduciary responsibility to contribute positively to the development of the nation.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Shikuambi highlighted that Namport's involvement in the challenge reflects a broader vision that extends beyond the operational scope of ports.

"As a national enterprise, our influence reaches deep into the interior regions of Namibia, as much as it does along our coastlines," he added.

This perspective underscores the integral role that ports play in facilitating trade and economic growth, serving as vital gateways for goods and services that bolster local economies.

"I invite fellow corporates to collaborate with us in supporting endeavours that resonate with our shared goal of uplifting communities, and ensuring a legacy for future generations. At Namport, we understand that our support for sporting initiatives transcends mere competition, but is an investment in the very social fabric of Namibia.

"When communities come together through sports, we not only strengthen connections, but also create valuable opportunities for our youth, thus contributing to a healthier and more cohesive society," he said.

The event will take place alongside the Lüderitz Crayfish Festival, the third-largest fair after the Windhoek Industrial and Agricultural Show and the Ongwediva Trade Fair. Another similar event is set for Walvis Bay on 1 and 2 November.