Namibia: Hengari - It Will Be Tough for Us in Gobabis

Gerhardt Hengari, the head coach of the Otjiwarongo-based Debmarine Premier League outfit Mighty Gunners FC, said the replay match against Young African FC in Gobabis will not be easy.

The rematch was a result of the abandoned encounter between the two sides on 5 April, where the referee stopped the match unceremoniously due to bad lighting at the Legare Sports Stadium in Gobabis. Last week, the Namibia Football Association, following its review of the matter, announced the dates for a replay at 16h00 in Gobabis. Young African was leading by 1-0 when the match was stopped, and the league authority ruled that all records from the game must be erased.

Hengari, speaking to New Era Sports on the rematch, said it will be a difficult encounter against a well-organised team playing at their home ground.

He added that the team, better known as Yangile, is coming from a successful weekend after collecting maximum points against Cuca Tops and Julinho Athletic this past weekend.

"We are also aware that both of us (Gunners and Yangile) have the same points, and a win for either side will take them to second place. Either side can be equal with African Stars, so it's going to be tough, but we aim to hunt for three points," the head coach said.

Hengari added that his team is mentally and physically ready to achieve something from the rematch. Young African head coach Maleagi Ngarizemo said Mighty Gunners are a good side, and it's always not easy to play them.

"We are prepared, as both clubs are in the run for the league. So, we will keep to our plan and make sure we strive to get the maximum points against them," he said.

The head coach added that they have to do well against these clubs in order to be in the title run.

Ngarizemo further said the previous weekend's results are also motivating the team, and have instilled confidence in the players.

"I believe we will get through tomorrow (today). I have to compliment the players for the job well done, despite poor turnout from the supporters," he said. He then called on supporters to come in numbers, play their part, and help the team to reach its objectives. "This is the only premier league team in the region, and your support will uplift the name of our mighty Omaheke," he stated. -zngaruka@yahoo.com