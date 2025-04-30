Nigeria: NNPC Sacks Top Officials

A source told this newspaper that the removals were part of a broader organisational shake-up.

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) has sacked the managing directors of the three state-owned refineries.

The company also directed management staff with less than a year to retirement to proceed on exit.

A source familiar with the matter told PREMIUM TIMES Tuesday night that the Managing Director of the Port Harcourt Refining Company Limited (PHRC), Ibrahim Onoja; the Managing Director of Warri Refining and Petrochemical Company Limited (WRPC), Efifia Chu, and the Managing Director of Kaduna Refining and Petrochemical Company (KRPC), Mustafa Sugungun, have been removed.

"Replacements for their roles have yet to be officially announced. Bala Wunti, the former Chief Upstream Investment Officer at the National Petroleum Investment Management Services (NAPIMS), who was recently assigned the Chief Health, Safety, and Environment Officer at NNPC Ltd and Lawal Sade, the chief compliance officer and former managing director of NNPC Trading were affected," a top official of the company told this newspaper.

He said the removals were part of a broader organisational shake-up, not a targeted effort to oust supporters of the previous Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of the company.

Earlier in the month, President Bola Tinubu sacked the board of the NNPC Ltd, including its GCEO, Mele Kyari, and board chairperson Pius Akinyelure.

The president also approved Bayo Ojulari as the new GCEO of the NNPC and Ahmadu Kida as non-executive chairman.

NNPC also announced the appointment of a new 8-member senior management team.

The company at the time said the appointments take immediate effect, noting that the announcement follows the recent appointment of Mr Ojulari and the Board of Directors.

When PREMIUM TIMES contacted the NNPC Ltd spokesperson, Olufemi Soneye, he did not respond to calls and a text message as of press time.