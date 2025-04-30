press release

On April 23, 2025, the Supreme Court of the Republic of Liberia issued a long-awaited ruling concerning the deepening impasse within the House of Representatives--a dispute that has gripped our national discourse, tested the fabric of our democracy, and, most alarmingly, exposed the fragility of our commitment to the rule of law.

At the Amos Claudius Sawyer Foundation, named after one of Liberia's, most principled democratic statesmen, we stand unwaveringly on the belief that governance without respect for the rule of law is governance without moral or institutional legitimacy. No matter the complexity of political conflicts or the intensity of competing interests, the Constitution--and the judiciary tasked with interpreting it--must remain our compass.

The Supreme Court has ruled. That, in itself, should be the end of legal debate. In any democracy worth defending, the judiciary is not merely one voice among many--it is the final arbiter. Its pronouncements are not political suggestions; they are binding declarations of what the law is.

Yet, what we have witnessed in the aftermath is troubling.

While the Executive has "acknowledged" the Court's ruling, it has simultaneously signaled an intent to proceed with "broad consultations" and interpretations that appear to dilute the authority of that ruling. The insistence that "the problem remains unresolved," despite the Court's intervention, suggests not only a constitutional dilemma but a dangerous flirtation with precedent that could erode our democratic institutions.

This is not simply about politics. It is about constitutional fidelity, democratic maturity, and public trust. When leaders hedge on the clarity of law, citizens lose confidence--not only in their elected officials but in the very idea that law is supreme overpower.

The Amos Claudius Sawyer Foundation was established on the ideals of transparency, democratic consolidation, and civic education. In moments like these, we call upon all arms of government--especially those in leadership--to honor their oaths not selectively, but wholly.

To the Executive: lead with deference to the Constitution, not dominance over it.

To the Legislature: resolve your differences with adherence to law, not loyalty to factions.

To the Judiciary: continue to speak with clarity and courage.

To the people: remain peaceful but never silent.

Our democracy is not perfect. But we dishonor it when we treat legal clarity as a political inconvenience. Liberia must choose between the consolidation of its democratic gains and the corrosion of its constitutional guardrails.

Dr. Amos Claudius Sawyer believed in a Liberia governed not by personalities but by institutions. Let us honor his legacy--not just in words, but in action.