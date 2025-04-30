Kenya: Al Gore to Lead Climate Leadership Training in Nairobi Amid Rising Climate Threats

30 April 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Former US Vice President Al Gore will lead a major climate leadership training in Nairobi from June 12 to 14, as part of a global effort to build momentum for climate action ahead of the COP30 summit in Brazil.

The three-day event, organised by The Climate Reality Project, will be the first of its kind in Kenya and the second in Africa under the organisation's global REALITY® Tour.

The Nairobi training aims to equip East African climate advocates with skills and knowledge to address the growing climate crisis.

The event comes at a time when Kenya is grappling with the effects of prolonged droughts and deadly floods that have displaced thousands and disrupted livelihoods across the country.

"The impacts of the crisis in Kenya are having profound consequences that worsen food insecurity, increase energy burdens, and displace people from their homes," said Al Gore in a statement.

"At the same time, Kenya has become a global leader on clean energy, showing how climate action can work locally."

The training will focus on clean energy, resilience, and climate finance, and feature speakers including Wanjira Mathai (World Resources Institute), Nyaguthii Chege (Green Belt Movement), and Raya Ahmed Famau (Lamu Women's Alliance).

The event is expected to attract climate activists, students, researchers, and community leaders from across the region.

It follows a similar training held in Paris earlier this year and precedes future sessions in Brazil and Mongolia.

Applications for the Nairobi training are now open.

