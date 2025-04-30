Nigeria: Marine Safety - Nigerian Government Distributes 42,000 Life Jackets to 12 Riverine States

30 April 2025
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Maimuna Raji Egigogo

The symbolic flag-off ceremony was held in Minna, Niger State, and was presided over by the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola.

The Nigerian government has launched a nationwide marine safety awareness campaign with the distribution of 42,000 life jackets to 12 riverine states.

Speaking at the occasion, Mr Oyetola said the initiative reflects the government's unwavering commitment to the safety, welfare, and protection of citizens, especially those residing in riverine communities who rely on waterways for daily transportation and livelihood.

"This life-saving initiative is a proactive and tangible demonstration of our resolve to reduce fatalities and promote a culture of safety and responsibility across our marine environment," the minister stated.

Representing Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago of Niger State, the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Abdulmalik Sarkin Daji, applauded the federal government for the intervention.

He reiterated the state's readiness to collaborate effectively on marine safety issues, noting that Niger has recorded alarming cases of boat mishaps in the past.

"The distribution of life jackets is timely and crucial. We urge the beneficiaries to make judicious use of the jackets to safeguard lives on our waterways," he added.

Earlier, in their separate goodwill messages, stakeholders in the marine and transport sectors emphasised the importance of life jacket usage across all inland waterways.

They called for increased cooperation among communities and advocated for sustained awareness campaigns to deepen public understanding of maritime safety.

The event marks the beginning of a comprehensive safety sensitisation initiative aimed at reducing casualties on Nigeria's inland waterways.

Over the past three years, Niger State witnessed 182 fatalities due to boat accidents, with 95 deaths in 2022, 68 in 2023, and 19 recorded in 2024.

These incidents were often attributed to overloading, poor boat maintenance, and non-compliance with safety protocols.

One of the most devastating incidents occurred in October 2024, when an overloaded boat carrying approximately 300 passengers capsized in the Mokwa district, resulting in over 100 people missing and 11 confirmed deaths.

Similarly, in September 2023, a boat mishap in the Gbajibo community claimed 30 lives, predominantly women and children.

