Liberia: Margibi Caucus Rejects Exclusive Seats for Women

Margibi — Two members of the Margibi County Legislative Caucus, electoral district#2 Representative, Ivar Kokulo Jones, and Senator Nathaniel Falo McGill, have strongly rejected call by Margibi Coordinator of the National Civil Society Council of Liberia, Friday Edwin Cruiser for two of electoral seats of Margibi to be exclusively set aside for women during elections.

Friday made the recommendation at Kakaka Philadelphia Church in Kakata on Saturday April 26, 2025, while making remark on behalf of the council during induction of Margibi Women Alliance for Peace and Development or MARWAPD.

The program, which was also attended by Senators James Emmanuel Nuquay and Nathaniel Falo McGill, County Legislative Caucus Chair, Ivar Kokulo Jones and his wife, District# 5 Representative Clarence G Gahr, former Senator David Mentongar, and Superintendent Victoria Wolobah Duncan, among others.

Officials of the Margibi Women Alliance for Peace and Development were inducted by Mrs. Vivian McGill, wife of Senator McGill.

In the presence of the lawmakers, Mr. Cruiser said: "We get five districts, senators, honorable, can we give two to our women and say each time we having elections we get two districts given to them and they can go there, whatever happens that's it? So when we start, that gender parity bill ever since that died, people can learn from Margibi County."

According to him, he was encouraged by the two senators at the program, who spoke and emphasized the need for support and partnership with women in the county.

Earlier before Friday's comments, Senator Nuquay, who delivered the keynote address, championed the cause for women's leadership.

It was based on Nuquay's position that the Civil Society Coordinator thinks Margibi should set an example for other counties to follow.

He disclosed that he went to observe elections in Sierra Leone and saw the country has risen from 14.5 percent women representation in parliament to 30.4 in the last election in 2023.

He believes that this is possible in Liberia if the Liberian Legislature resolved to give specific districts for only women's representations and leave others open for both men and women.

But this recommendation seemed not to have been received by Representative Jones and Senator McGill, who quickly rejected said proposition.

Senator McGill, a for minister of state for presidential affairs under Ex-president George Manneh Weah, stated that the Constitution of Liberia does not say so, therefore; everyone has to fight for himself or herself.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Women By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He was responding to an inquiry about his thought regarding the recommendation. McGill noted: "That is difficult because Liberia Constitution does not provide for that, everybody got to fight for themselves."

He said what he can assure anyone is that they are having conversation about increasing number seats in counties from the census report, so it is possible that Margibi could get additional two seats, which will give opportunity for more citizens to compete for the seats.

Rep. Jones in his response at the women's program, rebuffed Friday's call, indicating that the caucus or male legislators in Margibi are not against females or anyone contesting in any election in the county.

He emphasized that there are guidelines set within the Constitution of Liberia guiding citizens' participation in political contestations for various positions such as representative, senator or president.

The lawmaker continued that the Constitution clearly gives the age range that citizens must attained to participate in elections whether for the House, Senate or the Presidency, including 25 years or above, 30 years or above and 35 years or above.

Besides, Representative Jones explained that to the best of his knowledge, the Margibi Women Alliance for Peace and Development (MARWAPD) is a non-political organization that is meant to unite women of Margibi to foster peace and development in the county and Liberia at large, so should not be politicized by anyone.