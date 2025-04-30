Liberia: Govt Warns Against War Drum

Liberia's Information Minister Jerolimick Mathew Piah has issued a strong rebuttal to recent remarks made by former Vice President Jewel Howard Taylor, declaring that the government will not permit any individuals or groups "beating war drums" to destabilize the country or undermine its peace and democratic progress.

Speaking at a press briefing held at the Ministry of Information, Cultural Affairs and Tourism on Tuesday, Minister Piah described Taylor's recent statements as dangerous and unacceptable, emphasizing that Liberia has come too far in its democratic journey to return to its violent past.

"We will not allow those beating the drums of war to have their will," said Minister Piah. "There is a government in place with the primary responsibility to protect lives and property. Anyone threatening chaos will be met with the full force of the law."

The remarks came in response to statements made by former Vice President Taylor during a recent political gathering attended by leaders of the opposition, including the Congress for Democratic Change (CDC), Alternative National Congress (ANC), Movement for Economic Empowerment (MOVEE), and the Coalition for the Management of Change (CMC).

During the event, Taylor warned President Joseph Boakai to "respect the rule of law" following the Supreme Court's ruling affirming Fonati Koffa as the legitimate Speaker of the House of Representatives.

She allegedly hinted that failure to adhere to the court's decision could lead to unrest. "It has reached a point where this country might become chaotic if President Boakai doesn't respect the Supreme Court ruling," she said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Conflict By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Minister Piah denounced such statements, characterizing them as thinly veiled threats and a call to violence. "Liberians have the right to express their opinions on national issues, but no one has the right to threaten national peace and security," he stressed. "The days of unleashing killers because things aren't going your way are over."

Piah further criticized Taylor for what he described as a pattern of benefiting from conflict and government positions. "She has lived on the government payroll for nearly 30 years. Now, just a year out of office, she appears unable to cope and is resorting to inflammatory rhetoric," he said.

In a strong rebuke, Piah also referenced Taylor's past, noting her marriage to former President Charles Taylor, who is serving a 50 years prison sentence for war crimes committed during Liberia's civil war. "Because of your husband, thousands of our people were displaced and many were killed," he stated. "You cannot distance yourself from that history."

According to minister piah the former Vice President can't escape her past just because she was the wife of the main warlord; but rather she play a role by been one of his key advisors.

Also he warned Liberians against being swayed by individuals who, in times of conflict, would flee and leave others to suffer. "Those who are now threatening violence will be the first to board planes and escape if conflict returns. Do not support anything that leads to killing and anarchy,"

He concluded by urging all citizens to remain peaceful and law-abiding, while assuring the public that the government remains committed to upholding law, order, and democracy. And under no condition will they allow those beating war drum to have their will.