Liberia: No More Potholes in Monrovia By December

Margibi — The Government of Liberia, through the Ministry of Public Works, promised here that before December 2025, Monrovia will experience no potholes.

Deputy Public Works Minister for Administration, A. Samuka Dunnoh, made the promise when he was invited by the Kakaka Intellectual Forum or KAIF recently to speak on the topic: "The workings of the Ministry of Public Works in alignment with the agenda of the Unity Party."

He detailed the ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development (AAID) especially in relation to road connectivity in the country, beating his chest that before December, there will be no potholes in Monrovia.

"In Monrovia City Center, we're going to make sure before we reach December this year, there will not be potholes in Monrovia. If some of you can follow the media, I just signed the first contract this gone Friday. I signed the contract, we start patching", he said.

Minister Dunnoh explained that from Paynesville, the road rehabilitation work will continue to Newport Street, Benson Street and other traditional streets in Monrovia.

He also disclosed that funding has been secured for the Gabriel Tucker- Freeport Road from the Japanese, who are expected in September to start work.

The pavement of roads from Freeport to St. Paul Bridge on Bushrod Island is in progress with speed, he added.

He mention many other roads across Liberia, stating that the government is now engaged with about 445.5 kilometers of road.

A citizen of Margibi himself, he said the county is currently benefiting from 65.7 kilometers of road under the ARREST Agenda of President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr.

He explained that government is providing rigid or cement pavement which will last longer than asphalt pavement promised by the past administration.

He bragged that dust in Kakaka City will soon become history in a period of two years, detailing 8.7 kilometers of road currently ongoing in Kakaka will impact BWI to Vai Town, VIP Road, Old and New 14th Roads, Administrative Building Road, the Catholic Church Road, Baptist Church Road and Old Cassava Market Road, amongst others, all in two years.

He said procurement processes for 40 kilometers of road from Tappita in Nimba County to Toe's Town in Grand Gedeh is being concluded and sent to the World Bank through a biodiversity report, awaiting approval.

He named eighty-five kilometers of road from Toe's Town to Zwedru near the border with neighboring Ivory Coast, revealing that pavement is expected to start in November, as procurement process is ongoing.

Zwedru to John David Town 48.5 kilometers of road in Grand Gedeh is expected to start soon as the government is negotiation with the African Development Bank regarding the corridor as well as John David Town to Putubo and Kiloken 61.5 kilometers of road with discussion ongoing about procurement to select a contractor and consultant.

The deputy minister talked about lifting the debarment from the contractor of Kilebo to Fish Town Road, which he puts at 20 kilometers. He added that the outstanding payment for the contractor of Ganta to Saclepea road is done, and the contractor will ensure that the road remains stable, while the pavement goes on. Editing by Jonathan Browne