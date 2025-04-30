Somalia and Qatar Strengthen Trade and Investment Ties

Somalia's Minister of Commerce and Industry, Member of Parliament Mahmoud Aden Geseed, met with the Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Somalia, Dr. Abdullah Salem Al Nuaimi, to discuss ways to improve trade relations and promote investment between the two countries.

During the meeting, held in Mogadishu, both sides talked about the importance of building stronger economic cooperation.

They focused on how Qatar can support Somalia's plans to grow its economy, especially by investing in key areas such as industry, infrastructure, and trade.

They also discussed how to create a better environment for investors by improving laws, policies, and business conditions in Somalia.

Minister Geseed highlighted that the Somali Federal Government is fully committed to working closely with international partners to strengthen the country's economy.

He especially thanked the Government of Qatar for its continued support to Somalia over the years, including its role in development, humanitarian aid, and infrastructure projects.

The Ambassador of Qatar, Dr. Abdullah Salem Al Nuaimi, expressed his country's interest in deepening economic ties with Somalia and supporting projects that can help create jobs and improve living standards for the Somali people.

Both sides agreed that developing Somalia's industries and attracting international investors are key steps toward achieving long-term economic growth and stability.

They also stressed the importance of regular dialogue and cooperation to build a strong and lasting partnership between the two nations.

This meeting is part of Somalia's ongoing efforts to rebuild its economy, attract foreign investment, and create new opportunities for its citizens through international cooperation.