Liberia: 'We Are Here to Deliver.'

Monrovia — The Director General of the Liberia Agricultural Commodity Regulatory Authority (LACRA), Christopher D. Sankolo, responds to critics, saying he is here to serve his country with commitment and in the interest of the people.

Speaking at the program marking unveiling and dedication of several projects, including a new security booth, two brand new 22- seated Coastal Buses, worth US$78,000, 11 Yamaha Motorbikes, valued 10 million Liberian dollars, Toyota Land Cruiser Jeep, and a 100 kilowatt LEC Transformer, Director Sankolo said he's least bothered by detractors that oppose his administration, maintaining that is committed to improving the Liberia Agricultural Commodity Regulatory Authority (LACRA).

According to him, the dedication of these projects, is important to efficiencies and productivity of the entity, adding that providing theses necessary logistics and support is key to transformation.

"I'm not here to dismiss anyone; I'm here to deliver and to convince others to join the Unity Party for the work we are doing to improve the economy.

These logistics provided are key to transformation and we at LACRA, must play a pivotal role to contributing towards the ARREST AgendaP, he uregs.

Sankolo is upbeat about his staffers, while pledging his team's commitment to boosting revenue generation.

Meanwhile, his response is a direct challenge to at least seven protesting staffers, who are opposed to his leadership.

The protesters cited lack of accountability, corruption, and leadership skills under DG Sankolo. They expressed fears that the entity might collapse if nothing were done in intervening.

Also speaking, the Senate Committee Chairman on Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry, Senator Wellington Geevon-Smith, assured the committee supports towards LACRA.

Senator Smith disclosed that a bill is on the Senate floor, seeking establishment of an Agriculture Bank to improve the sector. He said the Government of Liberia has already secured four million United States Dollars towards its construction, if the bill is passed. Editing by Jonathan Browne