Liberia to Observe Civil Aviation Awareness Week 2025

Monrovia — The Liberia Civil Aviation Authority (LCAA) has announced that it will host 2025 Civil Aviation Awareness Week from May 5th to May 9th, under the theme: "Safe Skies, Bright Future: Advancing Aviation for National Growth."

The week-long observance aims to promote awareness around the critical role aviation plays in Liberia's development and to foster a culture of safety, innovation, and engagement within the aviation industry.

Speaking at a press briefing on Thursday, Mr. Julius D. Dennis, Jr., Director General of the LCAA, said the event will take place at the Ellen Johnson Sirleaf Ministerial Complex in Congo Town and will feature a variety of activities designed to educate, inform, and inspire.

"This is a fantastic opportunity for everyone, from aviation professionals and students to the simply curious, to learn more about the fascinating world of aviation and the vital role played by institutions like the LCAA, Liberia Airport Authority (LAA), Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), and the Roberts Flight Information Region (RFIR)," he stated.

He revealed that activities planned include an interactive workshop where participants will explore topics such as air traffic control, aviation safety, and airport operations.

For the Informative Sessions Experts will shed light on the roles and responsibilities of the LCAA, LAA, AAIB, and RFIR, while also presenting career opportunities in the aviation sector. School Outreach Programs Teams will visit local schools to engage students and spark interest in aviation careers.

Additionally, Mr. Dennis added that this public awareness campaigns aimed at enhancing public understanding of air travel safety and aviation regulations.

Industry Engagement Forums: A platform for stakeholders to connect, share insights, and strategize for the future of aviation in Liberia.

He added that the initiative is not just about promoting the industry but also inspiring the next generation of Liberian pilots, engineers, and aviation professionals.

He announced the event will officially kick off on May 5th and end on May 9th, with plan to take message to the people. Meanwhile, the LCAA encourages the public to participate in the various events. Editing by Jonathan Browne