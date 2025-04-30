Liberia: Bong Gender Coordinator Appeals for Support

Bong — The Ministry of Gender, Children, and Social Protection Coordinator for Bong County has revealed that lack of mobility, stationery, and operational funds is seriously hindering smooth operation and implementation of gender-related activities in the county.

Speaking to this paper during a visit to our office in Gbarnga, Madam Musu Mulbah explained that these challenges are affecting outreach efforts, awareness campaigns, and the timely response to gender-based violence cases, particularly in hard-to-reach communities.

"Our work is crucial in promoting gender equality, protecting vulnerable groups, and addressing gender-based violence," Madam Mulbah emphasized and noted, "But without transportation, basic supplies, and consistent operational funding, our hands are tied."

She said the Gender Office in Bong County is tasked with leading community engagement, reporting cases of abuse, and coordinating support services for survivors. However, the lack of resources continues to undermine these efforts.

Local civil society organizations and community leaders have expressed concern over the situation and are calling on government and international partners to boost support for gender programs in the region.

"As a society, we must ensure that those working to protect the rights of women and children are adequately equipped and supported," said a women's rights advocate based in Gbarnga. Madam Mulbah is appealing to the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection and development partners to prioritize funding and logistics for county gender offices, stressing that meaningful progress on gender issues in Liberia depends on support.