Zimbabwe: ZITF Celebrates 65th Blue Sapphire Anniversary

The Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) last week celebrated its 65th Blue Sapphire anniversary in an electrifying atmosphere as corporates pulled out all the stops, incorporating hi-tech innovations, gaming experiences and promotional shows to captivate attendees.

Financial service providers, funeral homes and network service providers were among those who hosted dazzling promotional shows to market their products and services.

Companies took a creative approach, introducing photo booths, costumed performers and live entertainment to draw crowds to their stands.

From the bustling dances of a Transformer-costumed Bumblebee and a chimpanzee performer to the energetic presence of dancers, comedians and musicians, exhibitors ensured their marketing strategies translated into significant foot traffic.

Entertainment dominated the fairgrounds as established and emerging artistes maintained an energetic atmosphere throughout the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre. No corner was left dull, thanks to continuous performances from across the country.

At Amai's Kitchen, run by First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa, the Gota/Nhanga/Ixhiba programme, a flagship initiative of the First Lady, was showcased.

The programme focused on promoting cultural values and addressing social issues affecting the youth.

Schools under the Zimbabwe Foundation for Education with Production (Zimfep) actively participated in the programme, creating a meticulously crafted Ndebele homestead that reflected their understanding of Zimbabwean culture and traditions.

The layout of the homestead illustrated the roles of various family members and their importance within the community.

"This Ixhiba programme, initiated by Amai Auxillia Mnangagwa, instils respect and morals while combating drug abuse. It raises awareness about the dangers of drugs and helps keep our cultural values alive. That's why we presented this here, to encourage young people to embrace their heritage," said Anabelle Ndlovu from George Silundika High School, representing Zimfep schools.

The stand was alive with the sounds of youths playing marimba, enhancing the cultural atmosphere. Nkululeko High's Marimba group from Gweru, led by Leeroy Isheanesu Chinoza, wowed crowds with renditions of various musicians' songs.

"We are here to showcase our African culture, norms and values through Marimba. Playing Marimba is not easy; it's a skill we've honed during school breaks. But today, we're proud to showcase this art to the world," Chinoza said at the fair.

Nyazura's Mavhudzi High School group, under the guidance of Mr Livingstone, showcased Chimurenga songs and traditional dances complemented by Marimba, creating moments that many visitors captured on video.

"This is a co-curricular activity where learners from Form 1 to Upper Six practise Marimba during their spare time to keep our culture alive," said Mr Livingstone.

Amai Auxillia Mnangagwa's traditional cook-out was also featured, offering a variety of traditional delicacies for sale.

The stand proudly displayed Zimbabwe's national fabric, showcasing the country's rich cultural heritage. Additionally, arts and products made by the youth were on display, demonstrating their creativity and skills.

Adding to the colourful array at the fair was a cultural showcase by Miss and Mr Rural Zimbabwe models, who represented Zimbabwe's 16 tribes through traditional attire and dances such as Ngquzu, performed by the Xhosa community.

International culture also found a stage at ZITF, with Diane Nyarai Padiwa of AFTRADE DMCC showcasing Belarus's national dress for women, an intricate and historical attire that sparked conversations about global heritage.

Competitions with attractive prizes were also held, further enhancing audience engagement. The exhibition transformed into a hub of futuristic innovation, with exhibitors embracing cutting-edge 3D technology to leave lasting brand impressions.

Virtual Reality (VR) headsets and 3D glasses transported visitors into digitally crafted worlds, offering virtual factory tours, immersive games, and simulations that turned traditional booths into dynamic playgrounds.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Trade By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Also among the stand-out presentations was the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS) exhibit, where visitors used VR headsets to experience a virtual journey through modernised prison facilities, including virtual courts and video call centres, a glimpse into the future of corrections in Zimbabwe.

Hip-Hop artiste Asaph Afrika, who was among the artistes who were active at the fair, said, "This year's ZITF was an enlightening experience for me. I've come to realise the power of networking at events like this, especially for artistes and creatives.

I strongly encourage other young people in the city to seize the opportunity ZITF offers to connect with decision-makers from some of the country's biggest corporations and brands."

The 65th edition of ZITF will be remembered not just for its innovation but also for the way it celebrated creativity, culture, and technological advancement under one roof.