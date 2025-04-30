Zimbabwe: Munetsi Left in Awe of Wolves Star

Wolves continued their remarkable surge on Saturday, cruising to a sixth consecutive English Premier League victory by dismantling Leicester City and leaving their fans firmly in dreamland.

This six-game winning streak is unmatched across Europe's top leagues and stands as a shining testament to the outstanding work done by Vitor Pereira.

Leicester were arguably one of the weakest sides to visit Molineux all season. Yet Wolves still needed to get the job done, and they did so emphatically.

There was clear daylight between the two teams, with Wolves dominant in every department.

Pereira's men were refreshingly clinical in the final third, with Jørgen Strand Larsen grabbing his 13th goal of a sensational debut campaign.

Strand Larsen has now matched the 13 goals Raul Jiménez scored in his first season with Wolves, underlining what a superb addition he has been.

And after Saturday's win, he felt the love pouring in from teammates on Instagram. Strand Larsen had faced criticism earlier this season, much of it harsh, but he is now silencing doubters in style, consistently making decisive impacts for Wolves. Thirteen Premier League goals in a debut season is an outstanding return, and Wolves finally appear to have the prolific number nine they have missed since Jiménez's peak years. Following the win over Leicester, in which Strand Larsen starred, the Norwegian posted on Instagram: "6 wins in a row, so proud of this team."

Among those to respond was Marshall Munetsi, one of Strand Larsen's biggest champions inside the Wolves dressing room. According to Pereira, Munetsi has been a major influence behind Strand Larsen's resurgence and the Zimbabwe international was quick to show his admiration. Marshall Munetsi -- "What a player" Matheus Cunha -- "So good to see you fly" -- Molineux News.com / Sports Reporter.