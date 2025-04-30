Zimbabwe: River Power Roars to Zim Derby Glory

River Power etched his name into the history books after storming to victory in the Grade Three Zimbabwe Derby at Borrowdale Park on Friday afternoon, overpowering seven rivals to complete a sensational Triple Crown triumph.

Trained by Debra Swanson and bred by Riethuiskraal Stud, River Power lived up to his lofty billing, dismantling the field with a stunning seven-length victory over closest challenger She's Everything.

The son of Global View (US), out of Shirley Valentine by Ideal World (US), made history by sealing Zimbabwe's 2025 Triple Crown, having already captured the Zimbabwe Guineas and the Zimbabwe 2000.

Guided once again by top jockey Deryl Daniels, the three-year-old colt has now won five of his six starts and is primed for an even bigger stage, the Grade One Castle Tankard set for May 10 at the same venue.

She's Everything, ridden by South African jockey Philasande Mxoli, again proved a game rival after finishing runner-up in the Zimbabwe 2000, but could not match River Power's relentless surge and settled for second.

Veteran jockey Kelvin Derere guided Magic Exists into third place, with Solartrip completing the top four.

For their dazzling display, River Power and Daniels pocketed US$750, while She's Everything earned US$350 for second place. Magic Exists collected US$225 for finishing third.