Zimbabwe: Zambezi Eagles Finally Soar At TNL

Sun City, S/Africa — Zimbabwe's Zambezi Eagles finally shook off their sluggish start at the Telkom Netball League, securing their first win with a spirited 56-48 victory over Limpopo Baobabs yesterday at the Sun City Superbowl in South Africa.

After stumbling to defeats in their opening two games over the weekend, this was a much-needed breakthrough for the Zimbabwean select side, who rose to the occasion when it mattered most.

The Eagles got off to a flying start, taking the first quarter 18-11.

However, they allowed Baobabs to claw back in the second quarter, surrendering their lead to trail 27-29 at half-time.

Defenders Nikki Mandeya and Upenyu Muyambo had a tough time containing Baobabs' towering goal shooter Muhluri Hlatswayo, with height proving a factor.

But the Zambezi Eagles regrouped after the break, stepping up in the third and fourth quarters in a closely contested game that kept the fans on the edge of their seats.

Seasoned goal shooter and captain Sharon Bwanali, partnered by Ruvimbo Pawandiwa, who came in early for Wadzanai Zimunya, led the attack from the front.

Anifa Luya also made a brief appearance before giving way to Faith Mutero early in the match.

The Eagles regained control in the third quarter, finishing it 44-37 ahead, and held their nerve in the final stretch despite Baobabs' desperate push for their own first win.

Assistant coach Stembile Banda praised her team's resilience and composure.

"We are excited. We are all happy; who doesn't want to win?" said Banda. "At least after three games, we have a win.

"I would like to applaud the girls for a job well done, for their hard work, commitment, determination, and resilience to the end.

"I am happy because the girls played according to the game plan, although we had some hiccups in the second quarter."

Centre Lesibane Munjanji-Karaso, who was named Player of the Match, was overjoyed.

"I wasn't expecting it, honestly. I would like to thank my team for supporting me," she said.

"This is actually my first time (being named Player of the Match), so I'm very grateful.

"I'm excited and happy.

"In the third quarter, we came out strong after being commanded to fight, stay in front, put hands over, and deny them those long passes to the goal shooter.

"I think it worked, and we're going to build from here.

"It's really motivating," said Munjanji-Karaso.

The Eagles will return to the court this evening against the Jaguars in what promises to be a much tougher test.

"It's a very tough game. We have to regroup, sit down, and strategise to counter their key players, shut down space, and make them work hard for every point," said Banda.

"But it will take a lot of hard work, effective communication, and teamwork if we stay focused, we can do it."

Line-ups:

Zambezi Eagles: Nikki Mandeya, Upenyu Muyambo, Beaulah Daure, Lesibane Munjanji-Karaso, Anifa Luya, Wadzanai Zimunya, and Sharon Bwanali.

Subs: Ruvimbo Pawandiwa, Perisinevi Tabviroona, Thandiwe Mashore, Faith Mutero, Pamela Muchena.

Limpopo Baobabs: Alix Horn, Muhluri Hlatswayo, Nonkululeko Hlope, Nokwanda Khumalo, Jamie Matfield, Modjadji Ramorwalo, and Nompha Raphalalani.

Subs: Masello Ledwaba, Amber Marshall, Elri Mitchell, Makgabo Mouthlana, Ndivhuwo Mphephu.