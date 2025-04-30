Zimbabwe: SA Trio Turn Zim Cricket Around

It was not too long ago that Justin Sammons had to step away from his post as batting coach of the Proteas cricket side.

Having served under Mark Boucher, Sammons moved on from the Proteas when Boucher resigned.

Now, Sammons is the head coach of the Zimbabwe national team and works alongside former Proteas seam bowler Charl Langeveldt, whom he coached with during his time on the South African management staff.

Former South African domestic cricketer Rivash Gobind, despite recently being named Titans head coach, is also part of Zimbabwe's national team management staff.

Together, the trio have led Zimbabwe to some memorable victories, including the most recent, where Zimbabwe beat Bangladesh in the first of two Tests in Sylhet.

The Test victory marked Zimbabwe's first away win since 2021, and the side took a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

In an exclusive interview with Independent Media last week, Sammons emphasised the importance of the victory, not only for the current Test team but also for Zimbabwe cricket at large.

"To get an away win on the subcontinent is a massive achievement, and with that comes confidence that the group should take from it," said Sammons.

"In the three Tests that we've lost, we were in positions where we really had chances to nail down a win and weren't able to get over the line.

"So, for us to now actually chase a score in the subcontinent, experience the pressures that one experiences in a fourth-innings chase, it's huge in terms of the development and experience of the players.

"The confidence, I think, is the biggest thing. Also, the knowledge for the group to know that what we've been doing is the right thing and we're on the right track.

"So hopefully it pushes us to work harder and raise our intensity both in preparation and during games, and to continue to lift our game.

"It'll also, from a general Zimbabwe Cricket point of view, be massive. It lets the world know that we're here to compete. We're not just here to make up the numbers."

After the second Test in Bangladesh, Sammons will take his side to England for a one-off Test before hosting South Africa for two Tests in Zimbabwe in June.

Heading into such big fixtures, Sammons believes that the victory against Bangladesh in the first Test sends a strong message that they are not pushovers.

"We are not a pushover. We are definitely making improvements. We know we're not the finished article. We are a long way from where we want to be.

"But again, we're on the right track, and it's really about us staying the course, holding strong, keeping on doing the right things, and the results will eventually look after themselves," said Sammons.

"It's going to be a really tough few months. We're going to Chittagong now, which will present very difficult conditions, completely different to what we experienced in Sylhet.

"Then we go to England, which again is a completely different environment, with a different ball in the Duke.

"And then back to Bulawayo for the two Tests against South Africa, followed by two against New Zealand.

"All those experiences, all those varying conditions and varying opposition, will again hold this team in good stead.

"But yes, we look forward to really putting our best foot forward there and competing as much as we can." --