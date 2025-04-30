Zimbabwe: Air Vice Marshal (Rtd) Winnie Mandeya Dies

29 April 2025
The Herald (Harare)
By Remember Deketeke, Herald Correspondent

Retired Air Vice Marshal Winnie Cabby Mandeya (64) has died.

Commander Air Force of Zimbabwe Air Marshal John Jacob Nzvede, in a statement yesterday, expressed deep sorrow at the loss, describing AVM Mandeya, as a dedicated and principled officer.

"The entire Air Force of Zimbabwe family is saddened to learn of the passing on of AVM Winnie Mandeya (Retired), who served the organisation with distinction," said Air Marshal Nzvede.

"I wish to pass my heartfelt condolences to the Mandeya family for the loss and the Air Force of Zimbabwe at large for this tragic loss. I say, may the Lord Almighty console you in such a difficult time."

Later today, Manyame Air Force Base hosts a solemn funeral parade to honour the life and service of AVM Mandeya.

A liberation war heroine and seasoned officer, AVM Mandeya, joined the armed struggle on September 29, 1975, undergoing basic military training at Nachingweya in Tanzania.

She was subsequently deployed to Gaza Province where she operated until 1978 before being selected for a nursing course.

Following Zimbabwe's independence in 1980, AVM Mandeya initially served in the President's Department, actively participating in the 1981 Commission of Inquiry into missing persons.

She later transferred to the Air Force of Zimbabwe on July 1, 1984, where she served with distinction until her retirement.

