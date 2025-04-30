Zimbabwe: School Feeding Scheme to Continue Next Term

The Government has announced the continuation of the school feeding programme next term, an essential initiative aimed at eliminating hunger in schools and fostering a conducive learning environment for all students.

The programme has been effective in reducing absenteeism as children can rely on receiving nutritious meals while at school, enhancing their overall educational experience.

Mr Taungana Ndoro, the director of Communications and Advocacy in the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education, reassured parents that the programme will proceed without interruption. "We need some new procurement, but currently we have some grain in schools that need to be replenished to secure new stocks."

This commitment reflects the Government's recognition of the importance of nutrition in education, acknowledging that a well-fed child is more likely to attend school and engage in learning.

Mr Ndoro highlighted the collaborative efforts that have made the programme successful, noting the involvement of development partners, local parliamentarians, and former students who support their schools.

"We are proud of our parents who are coming forward with cash and relish. These are our major stakeholders in the programme."

The active participation of parents not only provides additional resources but also fosters a sense of community and shared responsibility for the well-being of children.

In September last year, the Government secured 27 000 tonnes of mealie meal, distributed to over 4 000 schools, benefiting both rural and urban institutions.

Reports indicate that the school feeding programme has significantly increased enrollment and reduced absenteeism since its implementation.

Mr Munyaradzi Majoni, secretary general of the Zimbabwe National Union of School Heads, emphasized the programme's critical role in alleviating hunger.

He urged the Government to expand the initiative to all public schools, highlighting that even in affluent schools, vulnerable children require support.

"We appeal to the Government that the programme should be introduced to all public schools. In Group A schools, we can see that other children are vulnerable. They need food as well," he added.

Addressing hunger directly contributes to improved educational outcomes, higher enrolment rates, and reduced dropout rates. The initiative plays a significant role in combating the long-term effects of poverty and food insecurity within communities.

As the Government continues to prioritise this initiative, there is hope for its expansion, reaching more children across the nation.