South Africa: Major Boost for Emerging N West Poultry Farmer

30 April 2025
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

To strengthen rural economies, fight poverty, and ensure food security in the province, the MEC for North West Agriculture and Rural Development, Madoda Sambatha, officially presented a modern poultry facility to an emerging farmer.

The 5 000-layer poultry structure was handed over to Sibongile Gumede of Bongi G Farm, located in Lindequesdrift, as part of the fourth phase of the Accelerated Service Delivery Programme at the JB Marks Municipality.

According to the provincial government, the facility will enable Bongi G Farm to scale up egg production significantly, contributing to local food supply chains and creating employment opportunities within the province.

Bongi G is an enterprise dedicated to producing naturally grown, free-range poultry and eggs.

The farm's eggs undergo regular grading by the South African Poultry Association (SAPA) to ensure quality.

Sambatha emphasised empowering small-scale farmers with the infrastructure and resources necessary for sustainable growth.

"The handover is not just about providing a farm, it's about creating growth opportunities, ensuring food security, and nurturing the essence of entrepreneurship within farmers," the MEC added.

He further encouraged Bongi G to utilise the resources they are available responsibly and continue working towards sustainable agricultural practices that will benefit future generations.

Speaking about receiving the state-of-the-art poultry structure, Gumede said: "I am beyond grateful to the department for this opportunity. I am now able to sustain myself, create jobs, and, through the progress I have made, I have even managed to build a 3 000-layer structure on my own."

The department said the handover of the farm marks a momentous breakthrough in the province's ongoing efforts to promote agricultural development, empowering local farmers and strengthening the agricultural sector, whilst ensuring that local farmers have the tools and support they need to thrive.

