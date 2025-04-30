South Africa: Gauteng Welcomes Significant Reduction in Easter Road Fatalities

The Gauteng Provincial Government (GPG) has welcomed the Easter Road Safety report, which reveals a significant 42% decline in road fatalities across the province during the holiday period.

According to the report released by Transport Minister Barbara Creecy, on Tuesday, road fatalities in the province had dropped from 52 last year to 22 in 2025 during Easter.

Nationally, fatalities dropped from 307 in 2024 to 167 in 2025 - a 45% decrease.

"The significant drop in road carnage is a clear indicator that early planning, integrated operations, and people-centred communication can deliver life-saving results," Gauteng Premier, Panyaza Lesufi said in a statement.

The provincial government indicated that the sustained road safety campaign is at the core of the reduced fatalities.

"This achievement is not only a reflection of intensified and coordinated law enforcement efforts on high-risk corridors, but also of the success of Gauteng's early and sustained road safety campaign - rolled out under the national banner of 'E Thoma Ka Wena, It Starts With You'.

"This flagship campaign saw coordination from various multi-disciplinary forces across the province, including sharing public preventable ways to avoid distractions that leads to fatalities on the roads. As the province with the highest concentration, the [provincial Transport] department took a comprehensive and integrated approach in infrastructure development and enforcement to influence behaviour," the provincial government said.

The Easter road safety campaign is expected to end next Sunday.

"The MEC of Roads and Transport, Kedibone Diale-Tlabela urges all road users to continue abiding by the rules of the road and avoid driving under the influence. The Easter Road Safety campaign will end on 4 May 2025 due to the high number of long weekends during this period," the provincial government said.