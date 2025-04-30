South Africa: Government Affirms Commitment to Dignified Sanitation Facilities

Water and Sanitation Minister, Pemmy Majodina, has affirmed government's commitment to provide dignified sanitation facilities to communities of Chris Hani District Municipality, Eastern Cape.

As part of the government's ongoing efforts to ensure sanitation dignity for all citizens, the Department of Water and Sanitation, officially handed over 403 newly constructed Ventilated Improved Pit (VIP) toilet structures for households in three villages within the Emalahleni Local Municipality, Chris Hani District Municipality.

Majodina, alongside the Eastern Cape Premier, Oscar Mabuyane, officially handed over the VIP toiles to the residents in Fani, Ntsinga, and Maqhubela villages.

The R11 million project was funded through the Department of Water and Sanitation's Regional Bulk Infrastructure Grant (RBIG), as part of the department's role to support municipalities to meet their constitutional obligations of provision of dignified sanitation and accelerate the eradication of sanitation backlog.

The sanitation project, implemented by Chris Hani District, which is the Water Services Authority, commenced in November 2023 and concluded in May 2024.

The construction of the VIP toilets underscores the department's unwavering commitment to restoring dignity, protecting public health, and advancing equitable access to basic sanitation services, particularly in rural and historically underserved communities.

The project included floor slab, galvanised steel door, pedestal, vent pipe, and hand-wash facility.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, Majodina raised concerns over the lack of proper planning for the project, forcing the department to return to the area to ensure the completion of other ongoing projects, so that the residents finally receive fully functioning flushing toilets in their homes.

The Minister also emphasised the need for intergovernmental working relations with other departments to take a holistic approach to home building.

She underscored a need for the Departments of Water and Sanitation, Human Settlements, and Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA), to work together to assist municipalities to ensure that the erected houses have adequate infrastructure for water supply that will "eventually guarantee that the houses have waterborne toilets."

"Having enough water in the dam does not mean there's water coming out of the taps in some communities if the value chain is not aligned. The communities are asking for water, and that is why we are working together to ensure that there is service delivery," Majodina said.

Xonxa pump station repairs near completion

Meanwhile, the Xonxa Pump Station is nearing completion, with repair works currently at 73% and expected to be completed by June 2025.

Ahead of the formal VIP toilet handover ceremony, the Minister conducted an oversight visit to the Xonxa Pump Station, as well as the Machibini and Ilinge Reticulation Projects.

These projects are integral to the broader strategy to enhance water security and ensure a more reliable and consistent water supply for the residents of Emalahleni Municipality, and the surrounding areas.

The upgrades to the Machibini and Ilinge water reticulation systems were completed in January 2025.

During the visit, the Minister expressed satisfaction with the overall progress but raised concerns over the continued lack of water access for residents living near major dams.

She urged the Chris Hani District Municipality to prioritise the next phase of water reticulation projects in the area, to ensure that all residents receive adequate water supply in their homes.

Mabuyane echoed the Ministers sentiments, adding that the projects should start and finish on time, and be within budget.

The Premier said the project delays only lead to a lack of service delivery to the communities.

"We are quite happy with the progress made. I am quite happy with the innovation and creativity. But as the Minister says, it is not always an issue of water resource availability, sometimes it is an issue of capacity to reticulate.

"There is however progress on implementing reticulation projects that will ensure sustainable water supply to communities," the Premier said.

The day concluded with an engagement with the community of Indwe, where the Minister listened and responded to concerns about lack of water and proper toilet facilities.