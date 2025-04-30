South Africa: Minister to Preside Over Reburial Ceremony of Anti-Apartheid Activists

Department of Justice and Constitutional Development (DJCOD) Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi will, on Saturday, preside over the handover and reburial ceremony of the exhumed remains of political activists who were hanged on death row for politically related offences.

The two activists are Benjamin Malesella Moloise and Abram Zakhele Mngomezulu who were executed by the Apartheid government during the 1980s.

"Benjamin Moloise, an activist of [the] ANC [African National Congress], was convicted in 1983 and executed in 1985 for the 1982 assassination of a security policeman. He denied any involvement, claiming his confession was made under duress. The ANC consistently maintained his innocence.

"Abram Mngomezulu, also an activist of the ANC, was executed on 25 May 1989 after being convicted for the 1987 murder of Mandla Khoza during a rent boycott protest in Soweto. He was sentenced to death, while four teenage co-accused received prison terms ranging from 8 to 15 years," the department said in a statement.

The DJCOD described the handover and reburial service as "solemn and historic."

"[The] handover and reburial...marks an important milestone in South Africa's ongoing journey towards healing, justice, and reconciliation. Between 1960 and 1990, at least 130 individuals were executed on death row for politically motivated offences.

"At the time, the state withheld their remains, denying families the opportunity to mourn and bury their loved ones with dignity. These individuals were interred as paupers in cemeteries around Tshwane, without the knowledge or consent of their families.

"The upcoming ceremony will formally return the remains to their families, offering long-overdue closure and recognition of the ultimate sacrifices made in the struggle for freedom. The department, on behalf of the State, remains firmly committed to advancing justice, fostering national healing, and preserving the dignity of those who paid the highest price in the fight against apartheid," the department said.

The ceremony will be held from 9am at the Orlando Communal Hall in Soweto on Saturday.