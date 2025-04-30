South Africa: President Ramaphosa Appoints Special Advisor On Investment Promotion

President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed former Director-General (DG) of the Department of Trade and Industry, Dr Alistair Ruiters, as Special Advisor: Investment Promotion.

"Dr Ruiters will advise President Ramaphosa on South Africa's continuing investment drive, which is a principal component of the 7th Administration's focus on inclusive economic growth and job creation.

"Government is implementing a broad range of economic reforms aimed at rendering South Africa more attractive and rewarding for domestic and international investors; advancing greater diversification of the economy, and broadening South Africa's integration into continental and global supply chains," the Presidency said in a statement.

Ruiters, who is an accomplished business leader, also boasts experience in the public service.

"He holds a D Philosophy degree from Oxford University and a BA Honours from the University of Cape Town, among other qualifications.

"Dr Ruiters is a former Commissioner of the Competition Commission who, as an entrepreneur, established a number of businesses, and served as Chief Executive and Chairperson of diverse institutions and enterprises, including the National Empowerment Fund, Pebble Bed Modular Reactor and the Afarak Group," the statement concluded.