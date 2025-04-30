South Africa: Operation Shanela Nets More Than 600 Suspects in North West

30 April 2025
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Over 600 suspects were arrested in Operation Shanela in the North West, said the South African Police Service (SAPS).

Police operations in collaboration with other law enforcement agencies that ran from 21-27 April, led to the arrest of 667 suspects.

"The operations, which were conducted under Operation Shanela resulted in the arrest of 667 suspects and recoveries of among others, 12 rounds of ammunition, drugs, three shotguns, 57 cell phones, liquor and other contraband such as cigarettes.

"Out of the 667 suspects, 35 were nabbed for driving under influence of alcohol or drugs, seven for illegal possession of firearms and ammunition, 56 for possession of drugs, 17 for illegal dealing in liquor, 69 for assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm (GBH), 41 for common assault, five for murder and 14 for burglaries at residential and business premises," said the Office of the Provincial Commissioner of the North West.

The operations covered all the province's districts and included the setting of roadblocks on all the national and provincial arterial roads, tracing of wanted suspects, stop and searches and compliance inspections at liquor selling outlets and closing of unlicensed liquor premises.

The Anti-Gang Unit arrested three Lesotho foreign nationals on Friday, 25 April 2025, after being found in possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

The first suspect was arrested for illegal possession of a Norinco firearm with eight rounds of ammunition.

The other two suspects, Seronthe Thipe, and Thabo Mphinyame, were found in possession of an unlicensed revolver, four rounds of ammunition and spent 9mm cartridge.

All three accused: Rethabile Ntoyi, 39, Nthipu, 30, and Thabo Mphinyame, 40 appeared in the Orkney Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, 29 April 2025.

"They were all remanded in custody until Friday, 09 May 2025, for further investigation," said the SAPS.

The Acting Provincial Commissioner of Police in the North West, Major General Patrick Asaneng has called on communities in the Matlosana Municipality including community policing forums and ward councillors not to harbour illegal foreigners who are in the main involved is serious violent crimes such as murders, robberies and damage of essential infrastructure.

"These suspects are often arrested in possession of illegal firearms including automatic rifles smuggled into area and which are not traceable due to them not being in the Central Registry database," said Asaneng.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

