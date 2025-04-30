South Africa: Masemola Tackles Sekhukhune Service Delivery Challenges

In a drive to turn around municipal service delivery, the Deputy Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA), Dr Namane Dickson Masemola, will lead a high-level oversight visit to the Sekhukhune District Municipality today.

The visit forms part of CoGTA's national campaign: "Every Municipality Must Work" - an initiative aimed at speeding up service delivery and breathing new life into municipalities.

Limpopo MEC for Cooperative Governance, Human Settlements, and Traditional Affairs (COGHSTA), Basikopo Rogers Makamu, will join Masemola on the visit.

"The visit is aligned with the implementation of the District Development Model (DDM) - a whole-of-government and whole-of-society approach designed to ensure coordinated planning, integrated service delivery, and holistic development across all spheres of government," the department explained.

The DDM, a flagship government strategy, focuses on collaborative planning and action, particularly in municipalities that face challenges in governance and service delivery.

During the visit, Masemola and Makamu are expected to meet with local government officials, traditional leaders, and community stakeholders to assess how the municipality is functioning.

"The oversight visit will further serve as a strategic platform for collaborative problem-solving, to identify actionable solutions, catalysing innovation, and unlocking socio-economic opportunities within the district," the department said.