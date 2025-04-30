Tanzania: MPs Call for Reduction of Electricity Connection Costs

DODOMA: MEMBERS of Parliament have called on the government to find ways to reduce electricity connection costs in urban areas, so that more citizens can afford the service.

Several lawmakers aired their views yesterday in the National Assembly yesterday, when contributing to a debate on 2.246tri/- budget estimates for the Energy Ministry for next financial year. Out of total budget, 2.16tri/- which is 96.5 per cent goes to development projects while the remaining 79.2bn/-, (3.5 per cent) for recurrent.

Contributing in august House yesterday, Babati Urban MP (CCM), Pauline Gekul, noted a disparity in connection costs and requested subsidies to ensure cost uniformity.

"A regular Tanzanian living in a suburb who pays 600,000/- is left financially strained. The government's intention is good, but these costs are too high," she said.

Kigoma Urban MP (CCM), Kilumbe Ng'enda, pointed out that while the government has helped rural residents access electricity at lower costs, it should now refocus on urban areas to avoid deepening economic disparities.

"There are urban residents who can't afford the 321,000/- connection fee. They see rural residents benefitting, yet they remain without electricity," Mr Ng'enda said.

He proposed that the government allow urban residents to pay in installments rather than demanding full payment upfront before connection.

Iramba East MP (CCM), Mr Francis Mtinga, said connection costs are a major barrier, leaving some citizens only as spectators of electrification progress.

"I believe a lot can be done to improve electricity access," he said.

Busanda MP (CCM), Tumaini Magesa, noted that many vehicles now use compressed natural gas (CNG) and called for more refueling stations, especially in Dodoma, where he also suggested government vehicles switch to gas.

He also proposed that the Tanzania Electric Supply Company (TANESCO) seek loans to finance electricity connections in towns and smaller urban centres, with the debt recovered through prepaid electricity purchases (LUKU).

Ngara MP (CCM), Mr Ndaisaba Ruhoro, said the demand for electricity in rural and suburban areas is higher than ever. He called for the next fiscal year to prioritise electrification of suburbs.

He also recommended that rural residents be provided with stoves that use both gas and electricity so they can switch to electricity when their gas runs out.

Nyang'wale MP (CCM), Mr Hussein Amar, suggested that suppliers reduce the cost of gas cylinders and gas in general, as rural incomes are low.

Nominated MP (CCM), Professor Shukrani Manya, urged the government to increase energy sources through research, so that if one source is affected by climate change, others can be relied on.

Vunjo MP (CCM), Dr Charles Kimei, praised progress in his constituency, especially electrification of villages and hamlets.

"In 2020, our constituency had 191 hamlets without electricity. Now only 40 remain, and they will be reached through the ongoing rural electrification project, including a 15-hamlet subproject," he said.

On the national grid upgrade, he recommended increased funding to accelerate the project's implementation.

Ngara MP (CCM), Mr Ndaisaba George, said power outages have decreased and TANESCO has improved customer communication by issuing advance notices. However, he reiterated the strong electricity demand in suburban areas and asked the government to speed up distribution.