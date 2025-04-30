Liberia: A 79-Year-Old Woman Killed in 72nd Community

- Tragedy has struck the 72nd Community again, specifically Army Camp Football Field, Paynesville, leaving a 79-year-old woman, Hawa Flomo, gruesomely killed.

The suspect has been identified as a 22-year-old drug addict, alias 'Kezo'.

Eyewitnesses narrate that 'Kezo' allegedly smashed the head of his victim with a rock, after dragging her out of the house in front of the poach.

Information gathered by The NEW DAWN indicates that the mysterious incident happened around 10 pm, Saturday, April 26, 2025, when everyone, including neighbors had gone to watch a soccer match in a video club between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid, in the Spanish Copa del Rey- grand- final played in Serville, Spain.

Residents explained that the suspect came late evening, around 9 pm, when everyone had gone to watch the game, and gruesomely murdered the old woman, who was left alone in the house by her children.

Investigation revealed that the suspect had been involved in gangsterism, and consumption of narcotics.

An eyewitness only identified as "Cold Storage", said he heard a loud sound from a neighbor yard, indicating something busting and decided to check-in.

"Cold Storage" explained that upon arrival in the scene, he met Suspect Kesselly, with a rock in his hand, so he chased him with an iron that he was apparently using to kill the woman, when everyone was in the video club.

"I was in my room, fixing the bathroom, because I'm masoner; when I heard the sound of someone knocking something, I came outside and I saw Kezo over the woman, and that was how he threw a rock at me when I decided to go closer. The iron that was in his hand, he hit me and that's how he started to chase me, and I began to run; he had an iron. I couldn't face him", Cold Storage narrated.

Another witness, Aaron Smith, recounted how Suspect Kesselly had been involved in consumption and sale of drugs in the yard, and the daughter of the deceased's had complained him to the community chairman identified as Sensee Sesay, to stop him from selling and taking drugs in the yard.

Aaron suspects that the complaint to the community leader might had angered Kesselly to get rid of those who had complained him to the community chairman, on fears that he might be taken to prison.

"Kezo had been in the yard complaining that Diamonwa had taken his name to the Chairman how he is selling and taking in drugs the whole day, and it was with that anger, "I suggest might has sparked his anger to harm everyone, who might complain about his involvement in drugs."

"When he and I were lying down in my room, sleepy and didn't hear any sound, but I think he might have come for Diamonwa, when everyone had gone to watch the game, because it was in the day. I overheard him, complaining of how someone had complained him to the Chairman for taking drugs and it was Diamonwa", Aaron added.

The chairlady of the Army Camp Field Community, Madam Boyonnoh Titus, where Suspect Kesselly had gone for safety, said she had only known the suspect recently, when he came to fetch water in her yard.

"I had only known him recently. For years, I have served in this community, but when I saw him, he had always appear like someone who is out of his mind, on drugs", she said.

According to the chairlady, prior to the incident, the suspect's girlfriend only identify as "Alima" had complained of a tussle between 'Kezo' and a neighbor's girl name withheld that he allegedly sold button phone to for 500 LD, and the girl complained that the battery in the phone was not working and they both had engaged in a fight.

Meanwhile, Police have arrested Suspect Kesselly and he is facing interrogation.

In a brief interview with Diamonwa Flomo, daughter of the deceased, she explained that she had gone to buy spaghetti on the road when Kesselly murdered her mother.

She said the suspect had constantly been seen taking drugs, while overhearing that he and his girlfriend were always in confusion over his habit.

Reports say Suspect Kezo is a father of three children and had reportedly left his main family home in Stephen Tolbert Estate Community to stay with Alima in 72nd Community, but because of his habit, she had asked him to leave.