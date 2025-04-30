West Africa: Liberia Laments Rise in Maternal Mortality

The Minister of Health, Doctor Louise Mapleh Kpoto, calls for concerted efforts to reduce maternal deaths across Liberia.

- Liberia's Minister of Health, Doctor Louise Mapleh Kpoto, describes maternal death as a tragedy, pain, and a future unrealized that needs urgent reduction.

Addressing the opening of the 2025 National Health Summit at Farmington Hotel in Margibi County, Dr. Kpoto emphasized quality care as tool to reducing maternal mortality.

"Maternal death is a tragedy, and every newborn lost is a future unrealized; and it is our collective responsibility to tackling it", she urged.

"We call on all stakeholders to embrace a unified vision for action to tackling it.We must be guided by three core principles of equity, quality, and accountability. No woman or child should be left behind."

Addressing the Summit, Dr. Moses Massaquoi, Country Director of Christian Health Association of Liberia, said mortality remained critically high, so there is urgent need to fast-track, equity funds, improve infrastructure, especially in rural areas, to addressing them.

He emphasized collaboration, calling on the private sector to contribute expertise and resources.

Dr. Massaquoi also presented a data-driven perspective on Liberia's maternal health indicators for the period 2019 and 2020.

"This is a national emergency, and everyone has a role to play", he said, adding that strong policies are not enough, but enforcement and sustainable financing are essential.

"Let us not take ambulances away from clinics under the guise of emergencies," he cautioned, referring to lapses in emergency response systems.

Meanwhile, the three-day summit held under the theme "Unlocking the Potential for Improved Health Outcomes: A Pathway to Maternal & Neonatal Mortality Reduction" brought together stakeholders from across the nation to confront long-standing challenges in the health system.