Liberia: Red Cross Stresses Workplace Safety Practices

29 April 2025
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Monrovia, Liberia

The Liberia National Red Cross Society observes World Day for Safety and Health at Work with call to strengthen workplace safety practices in the country.

- In observance of this year's World Day for Safety and Health at Work, the Liberia National Red Cross Society (LNRCS) has called on institutions and employers to strengthen workplace safety practices through first aid training.

"We urge all workplaces, big and small, to integrate first aid training into their occupational safety programs," said Mr. Marcus Washington, Head of the Workplace First Aid Unit at the LNRCS. "Together, we can build a safer, healthier workforce for a stronger Liberia," he added.

According to the Red Cross, Mr. Washington further emphasized the importance of workplace health, safety, and first aid, stating that workplace safety is a shared responsibility and that first aid is the first step in that chain of care.

The release says as part of the celebration, the LNRCS Workplace First Aid team conducted basic first aid training and awareness sessions with employees of the Monrovia City Corporation and Paynesville City Corporation, focusing on risk identification, emergency response, and promoting a culture of safety in the workplace.

"First aid training is not just a skill; it is a life-saving necessity in every workplace," said Washington. "Investing in first aid education empowers employees to act confidently and effectively in emergencies, ultimately protecting lives and reducing the impact of accidents."

World Day for Safety and Health at Work is observed annually on April 28 to promote the prevention of occupational accidents and diseases globally. This year's theme, "The Impacts of Digitalization and Artificial Intelligence (AI) on Workers' Safety and Health," recognizes the evolving nature of work and the need for robust health and safety measures.

The LNRCS is calling on all institutions, organizations, and businesses across Liberia to prioritize health and safety by ensuring that all employees are trained in first aid to respond to emergencies and provide lifesaving assistance.

With over 100 years of first aid training experience, the Liberia Red Cross remains the country's most trusted provider of up-to-date, internationally aligned first aid education. Its courses are hands-on, learner-centered, and tailored to the unique needs of different industries, ensuring that every worker feels empowered to act swiftly and decisively during emergencies.

