Eritrea: African Immunization Week Observed Nationwide

Asmara, 30 April 2025- African Immunization Week 2025 was observed at the national level today at the National Confederation of Eritrean Workers hall under the theme "Immunization for All is Humanly Possible."

Ms. Dehab Solomon, Head of Family and Community Health at the Ministry of Health branch in the Central Region, said that Eritrea is one of the exemplary countries in conducting vaccination programs. She noted that Eritrea is conducting regular vaccination programs and introducing new ones for children and adult women in line with global information and guidelines.

Indicating that 14 types of vaccinations have currently been introduced in the country, Mr. Gebru Hirui, Head of the Vaccination Program in the Central Region, said that there are 34 permanent and 25 temporary centers where regular vaccination programs are being carried out. He also said that two centers at Orotta National Referral Hospital provide vaccinations six times per week.

Mr. Gebru further stated that from 2002 to 2022, eight types of vaccinations were introduced at the national level and that vaccination coverage in the Central Region, which stood at 99.2% in 2022, has increased to 99.6% in 2024.

Dr. Nande Putta, Chief of Child Survival and Development at UNICEF, and Mr. Joel Motswagole, Program Management Officer at WHO, also delivered speeches praising the progress Eritrea has achieved in its vaccination programs.

Mr. Joel Motswagole noted that vaccinations have saved an estimated 154 million lives over the past 50 years, reducing infant mortality by 40% and protecting people from more than 30 deadly diseases.

At the event, awards were handed out to winners of the general knowledge contests conducted in connection with the week.

African Immunization Week 2025 is being observed from 24 to 30 April, featuring various programs depicting the week.