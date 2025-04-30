Somalia: Puntland Releases 15 Prisoners of War, Expects Reciprocal Move From Somaliland

30 April 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Garowe, Somalia — Authorities in Somalia's northeastern Federal State of Puntland have released 15 prisoners of war captured during the 2022-2023 fighting in the disputed Sool region, Puntland officials said Wednesday.

The deadly conflict saw forces from Somaliland clash with fighters from SSC-Khaatumo, who were backed by Puntland, over control of territory in the contested region.

Puntland officials said they expect Somaliland to reciprocate by releasing 11 prisoners currently in its custody.

"This is part of a confidence-building step aimed at promoting peace and mutual understanding," a Puntland official told local media.

The move comes shortly after Somalia's Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre visited Las Anod, the capital of Sool, in a show of federal support.

During his visit, SSC-Khaatumo authorities released 25 prisoners of war unconditionally, in a gesture widely welcomed by community leaders and federal officials.

Tensions in Sool have remained high since violence broke out in early 2023, leading to mass displacement and casualties. The international community has repeatedly called for dialogue between the parties and an end to hostilities.

Puntland and SSC-Khaatumo have expressed readiness to pursue further peace efforts, while eyes now turn to Hargeisa to see whether Somaliland will follow through on the expected release.

