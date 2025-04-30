Rwanda: Visit Rwanda Inks Sponsorship Deal With Atletico De Madrid

Rwanda Development Board (RDB) and Spanish club Atlético de Madrid have announced a three-year partnership where Visit Rwanda will become club sponsor until June 2028.

The agreement will see the Visit Rwanda brand feature on the LaLiga club's training kits, match jerseys, and across the Metropolitano Stadium.

The brand will also appear on the women's first team's training and warm-up jerseys starting next season on top of receiving the designation of official sponsor in the Training and Tourist Destination category, while also becoming the club's Official Coffee Supplier.

Commenting on the development, RDB CEO Jean-Guy Afrika spoke positively about the partnership which will now see Rwanda get visibility via Spanish LaLiga, which is also home club rivals Real Madrid and FC Barcelona, and beyond.

"This historic partnership with Atlético de Madrid reflects Rwanda's ambition to position itself as a global destination for opportunity, adventure and talent," he said in a statement.

"Atlético de Madrid's values of resilience and excellence closely mirror Rwanda's own journey, and together we will open new avenues for tourism growth, investment promotion and youth development."

Óscar Mayo, the Atlético de Madrid's General Director of Revenue and Operations, also said the Visit Rwanda partnership is of "great importance as a partner in our club's goal of international expansion."

"We are always looking for partners with global solvency, linked to football and Visit Rwanda is an example of this. It is a country in constant growth and I am convinced that we will both benefit from this partnership," Mayo said.

A new journey begins! #VisitRwanda teams up with @atletienglish to elevate Rwanda as a premier destination for tourism and football development. pic.twitter.com/Ah5x7qwZ4F-- Visit Rwanda (@visitrwanda_now) April 30, 2025

Atletico Madrid becomes the fourth club to wear the Visit Rwanda brand, after English Premier League side Arsenal and French Ligue 1's Paris Saint-Germain, and German Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich.