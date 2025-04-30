Ethiopia: BRICS Meeting - Ethiopia Reaffirms Commitment to Multilateralism, Global Security

ADDIS ABABA- Foreign Minister Gedion Timothewos (PhD) reaffirmed the country's strong commitment to multilateralism and collective security during the First BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting of 2025.

This came during the meeting which officially opened on Monday in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Held under the theme: "The Role of BRICS in Addressing Global and Regional Crises and Advancing Pathways to Peace and Security," the meeting brings together foreign ministers of the BRICS bloc to address pressing global challenges and foster cooperation on peace, development, and inclusive global governance. In his address, Minister Gedion emphasized the need to reform global governance institutions to ensure fair and equitable representation for developing countries, particularly in Africa. He reaffirmed Ethiopia's belief in a strengthened multilateral system with the United Nations at its center.

While acknowledging escalating global tensions, he commended the BRICS bloc for promoting peaceful dialogue and diplomacy. He stressed that such efforts must lead to outcomes that meaningfully advance the security and development interests of nations in the Global South.

On the margins of the BRICS meeting, Gedion held a series of bilateral talks with counterparts from key member states, including Brazil, Russia, and China.

During his discussion with Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira, Gedion praised Brazil's effective leadership of BRICS in 2025 and affirmed Ethiopia's support for its strategic priorities. The two ministers explored cooperation on food security, energy transition, afforestation, and global governance reform. Mauro also shared updates on Brazil's 2024 G20 Presidency and commended Ethiopia's role in the Global Alliance against Poverty and Hunger.

In his meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Gedion welcomed the deepening bilateral ties between Ethiopia and Russia, calling for more robust cooperation in both bilateral and multilateral platforms. Sergey reaffirmed Russia's continued commitment to advancing its historic relationship with Ethiopia.

Minister Gedion also met with his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, where the two sides discussed both bilateral and multilateral issues. They underscored the strength of their all-weather strategic partnership and expressed mutual commitment to reinforcing collaboration within the BRICS framework. Both ministers emphasized the importance of coordinated action to address global challenges and support the interests of developing countries.

The BRICS Ministerial Meeting is expected to adopt a joint communiqué that outlines shared priorities and strategic directions for the year ahead, it was learnt.

BY STAFF REPORTER

THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD WEDNESDAY 30 APRIL 2025