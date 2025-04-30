Ethiopia: Hate Speech Alien to the People of Ethiopia and Is Culturally Repugnant

Upon making a review of the mainstream and social media ramifications on hate speech that has continued unabated, the writer of this article wished to share some notes with readers on the impending cataclysm of hate speech in attempting to shatter the social fabric and unity of the population across the country in a futile and ignorance-led attempt to destroy the statehood, unity, and sovereignty of the country.

Hate speech spreads biases and unfounded misinformation among the various ethnic groups in Ethiopia and could only serve the interest of those who wish to destabilize the country on all possible occasions. This has been going on for almost half a decade.

The International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) states that "any advocacy of national, racial or religious hatred that constitutes incitement to discrimination, hostility or violence shall be prohibited by law". The Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination (ICERD) prohibits all incitement of racism.

History knows a number of hate speeches made by leaders of the world. Just one example from Adolf Hitler: "In my speech before the Reichstag on the first of September 1939, I spoke of two matters: first, since we are forced into war, neither the threat of weapons nor a period of transition shall conquer us; second, if world Jewry launches another war in order to destroy the Aryan nations of Europe, it will not be the Aryan nations that will be destroyed, but the Jews...Once the German Jews laughed at my prophecy. I do not know whether they are still laughing or whether they are laughing on the other side of their faces. I can simply repeat -- they will stop laughing altogether, and I will fulfill my prophecy in this field too."

Before invading Ethiopia in 1935, Benito Mussolini said, "... the tie between Italy and Fascism is perfect, absolute, and unalterable. Only brains softened by puerile illusions, by sheer ignorance, can think differently, because they do not know what exactly the Fascist Italy of 1935 is."

Although the people of Ethiopia and Emperor Menelik were victorious at the Battle of Adwa they did not hate or even take revenge of the POWs after the war. Sadly enough the so called liberators in Amhara region are busy killing teachers, public servants and peasants who support the reform for Ethiopia. While they are actually conducting crime on the people of Ethiopia and Amhara and Oromia, they do this out of sheer hatred of all who stand for the unity of this country as they serve the interest of a foreign country.

In a popular parlance hate speech in Ethiopia refers to communication, whether spoken, written, or online, that promotes hatred, discrimination, or violence against individuals or groups based on ethnicity, religion, nationality, or political affiliation. Ethiopia's diverse society with more than 80 ethnic groups--makes it especially vulnerable to ethnic, religious, and political hate speech, especially during times of political tension or conflict.

The psychology of hate explores how and why individuals or groups develop intense dislike or hostility toward others. It often arises from fear, misunderstanding, perceived threats, or deep-seated anger. Several psychological factors contribute to hate. According to social identity theory, people categorize themselves and others into groups ("us" vs. "them"), and this division can breed prejudice and hatred.

On the other hand, individuals may project their own insecurities or negative feelings onto others, blaming them for personal frustrations. For example, Nazi Germany used biases, hate and stereotypes against the Jews to justify the economic crisis that the country had faced for years, but the underlying reason was envy against the successes of thrifty Jews in Germany of those days. Dehumanizing or seeing others as less than human makes it psychologically easier to justify hatred and violence. Peer pressure, group loyalty, and shared beliefs can intensify hatred within communities. Historical injustices, personal experiences, or learned behaviors from family or society can seed hatred.

Hate can be extremely destructive, not just to those targeted, but also to those who harbor it, leading to long-term emotional and societal harm.

In three key components of hate speech, the first one is what we call "othering"--[labeling] these people as so different from us that they're almost incomprehensible. The second part we call "aversion"--this idea that they're not just different, but they're dislikable. The third part is this "moralization," where they're morally bankrupt.

Psychologically countering hate involves several strategies focused on building empathy, critical thinking, and emotional resilience.

Learning about different cultures, histories, and perspectives reduces fear and ignorance, which are often at the root of hate. In addition, practicing empathy -- trying to understand others' feelings and experiences -- can humanize those who might otherwise be targets of hate. Moreover, strengthening one's own sense of self and community in a healthy, inclusive way can make individuals less vulnerable to hateful ideologies. Teaching people to question stereotypes, fake news, and propaganda helps dismantle the narratives that fuel hate.

Nevertheless, encouraging dialogue rather than confrontation can de-escalate hateful situations and promote understanding. Highlighting figures who embody compassion, fairness, and reconciliation can inspire similar attitudes.

In Ethiopia, hate speech has developed over time, with a particular resurgence over the last 50 years. Shrouded by ethnic and political tensions, hate speech has continued to escalate during elections, conflicts, or political transitions, fueling ethnic and regional divisions that usually end up in sporadic conflicts. Social media has been the mainstream of fanning hate speech in Ethiopia. Political opponents and disgruntled activists and fugitives who fled the country most often use media outlets like Facebook, Twitter and Telegram to spread unverified, inflammatory, and false narratives based on ethnic issues.

These hate speeches are geared towards creating instability in the country through financial support from foreign lands who wish to see the balkanization of the country. Hate speech in Ethiopia takes the form of propaganda ploys and misinformation in attempting to discredit, insult and provision of false image on the country. Discrediting every development achievement brought by the national reform program and propagating false messages in trying to show that a single ethnic group in the country is being oppressed by the government and a specific ethnic group is the core content of hate speech in Ethiopia.

Despite the fact that the government has enacted laws against hate speech, the phenomenon has continued to grow over the last seven years both on mainstream and social media outlets based abroad and at the local level.

Balancing freedom of expression with the need to prevent incitement to violence in Ethiopia remains difficult. Monitoring and enforcing regulations are also hard given the reach and speed of digital communication.

In Ethiopia, hate speech has to a greater degree helped to deepen social fractures and has caused various levels of violence across the country. Hate speeches over social media have contributed to a given level of disruption of the local economy in the country, particularly in the rural areas of the country, through propaganda of armed groups that led to the closure of markets and shops as a means of 'struggle for survival'. This has to a certain degree affected local markets in some regions of the country, triggering higher inflation in the agricultural sector.

How can hate speeches be reduced in Ethiopia? This indeed is a national challenge that needs to be addressed in multiple ways. It requires strong coordination in promoting unity and civic nationalism, taking cultural diversity as a beauty of the country.

Promoting national dialogue and reconciliation in Ethiopia and finding binding solutions to age-old misgivings and challenges is one of the best approaches strategized by the Ethiopian Government. The national dialogue process that is going on in the country is expected to bring about a viable solution to decrease hate speech in the country.

The author of this article is of the opinion that Ethiopia's media houses are not doing enough to help educate the public on the menace of hate speech. The media should work on specific programs and shows that would help to reduce the prevalence of hate speech in the country by using all opportunities at their disposal. They cannot be indifferent to the proliferation of hate speech and abhorrent lies.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Along with encouraging responsible social media utilization without restricting he legitimate freedom of expression. On the other hand, ethnic representatives, CSOs and traditional organizations and religious institutions could help to curb hate speech in their respective areas of operation.

Traditional community structures and practices may be used for promoting dialogue and understanding among different ethnic, religious, and cultural groups to build trust and empathy. This can be carried out by using community conversation forums for educating members about the dangers and consequences of hate speech through local campaigns, schools, religious institutions, and community centers.in Ethiopia community radio stations, regional TV stations are in a better position for reducing hate speeches by broadcasting in various languages.

Moreover, establishing local peace committees or traditional conflict resolution schemes headed by elders to monitor tensions and address grievances before they escalate into hate speech or violence is also a possible option. In addition, empowering youth and women to be ambassadors of peace and respect in their neighborhoods is also a workable strategy for reducing hate-oriented speeches in communities. Establishing collaboration networks with authorities to report incidents of hate speech and support legal actions against it may also be applied.

Among other things, joint celebration of diversity through festivals, cultural events, and public discussions that highlight shared values and common goals could bring up attitudinal changes in promoting friendship in communities for curbing hate speech.

Editor's Note: The views entertained in this article do not necessarily reflect the stance of The Ethiopian Herald

BY SOLOMON DIBABA

THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD WEDNESDAY 30 APRIL 2025