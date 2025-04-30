Nigeria: Dangote Sugar Grows Turnover By 51%, Provides 75,000 Jobs

The chairman of Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc, Aliko Dangote has revealed that the company's turnover increased by 51 per cent to N665.6 billion for the year ended December 31, 2024, as against the corresponding figure of N441.5 billion recorded for the 2023 financial year.

Speaking at the 19th Annual General Meeting (AGM) held yesterday in Lagos, on Bennedikter Molokwu, who chaired the AGM in an acting capacity, to represent the Aliko Dangote, noted that the company's performance in 2024 was impacted by various macro-economic challenges, but that despite that, the future of the company is very bright.

Dangote said the company's outlook for 2025 and beyond is to build a sustainable business, target the production of 1.5 million metric tonnes of refined sugar annually and at the same time generate over 75,000 employment opportunities, in the company's value chain.

Group managing director/CEO of Dangote Sugar Refinery, Ravindra Singh Singhvi, reiterated the company's goal of achieving self-sufficiency in sugar production for Nigeria, with a target of producing 700,000 tonnes of sugar locally within the next five years.

Executive director Hajiya Mariya Dangote noted that the company is expanding its Backward Integration Projects (BIPs) and commissioning a new power plant, among other projects, to enhance operational efficiency.

Dangote stated that the company remained focused on its strategic initiatives during the year, despite persistent volatility and external pressures. He reaffirmed the company's commitment to maintaining high standards of corporate governance.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Business Company By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Meanwhile, shareholders at the AGM applauded the Board and management of Dangote Sugar Refinery for maintaining its leadership in the Nigerian sugar industry, despite prevailing economic challenges.

The shareholders acknowledged Dangote Sugar as one of the largest sugar refineries in Sub-Saharan Africa and the leading player in Nigeria's sugar sector. This position is underpinned by a combined installed refining capacity of 1.49 million tonnes per annum.

President of the Association for the Advancement of the Rights of Nigerian Shareholders, Dr. Farouk Umar, commended the company's performance in its 2024 report, saying that, despite numerous economic hurdles, the company has remained on a solid growth trajectory.

The chairman of the Trusted Shareholders Association of Nigeria (TSAN), Alhaji Mukhtar Mukhtar, acknowledged the economic difficulties facing businesses in Nigeria. He described Dangote Sugar's performance as commendable and expressed shareholders' confidence in continued profits and dividends.

Another shareholder, Patrick Ajudua, attributed the company's sustained success to its adaptability and ability to weather economic headwinds. He congratulated the company on its 25th anniversary, remarking that Dangote Sugar has come of age and is poised for even greater achievements.