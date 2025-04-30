Nigeria: Malaria Prevention Campaign Targets 30m Children in North

The federal government has launched malaria prevention campaign targeting 30 million children under five in Northern Nigeria as part of intensified efforts to eliminate the disease by 2030.

The Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Dr. Iziaq Salako, said that the campaign would deliver Seasonal Malaria Chemoprevention (SMC) across the 21 northern states where the disease remains most deadly.

"This year, approximately 30 million children will receive preventive malaria medicine through the SMC programme. This is a critical intervention to protect our most vulnerable population, children under five during the high transmission seasons," he said.

The initiative is part of a broader strategy under the Rethinking Malaria Initiative, which also includes the distribution of insecticide-treated mosquito nets in 12 states, the rollout of the malaria vaccine to 17 additional states, and new pilot projects for Larval Source Management in six states including Lagos and Rivers.

Nigeria remains the global epicentre of malaria, accounting for 27 per cent of cases and 31 per cent of deaths worldwide, according to the 2024 World Malaria Report.

The burden is especially high in the North, where poverty, limited access to health services, and environmental factors contribute to widespread transmission.

To address these challenges, the government is investing in new interventions while bridging gaps created by recent funding freezes. Dr. Salako revealed that the federal government has made budgetary provisions to supply malaria treatments and diagnostic tools to facilities affected by the suspension of USAID/PMI support.

Beyond public funding, the campaign is also being backed by partnerships with global organisations and the private sector, including the Nigeria End Malaria Council led by Alhaji Aliko Dangote.