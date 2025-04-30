South Africa: DA Welcomes Surge in Immigration Enforcement

press release

The Democratic Alliance (DA) welcomes the dramatic increase in internal immigration enforcement operations reported in the fourth quarter of the 2024/25 financial year under the leadership of Home Affairs Minister Dr Leon Schreiber.

In response to a parliamentary question submitted by the DA, Home Affairs revealed that immigration enforcement operations surged from 383 in Q4 of 2023/24 to 1,415 in Q4 of 2024/25. This nearly fourfold increase included extensive interventions to uphold the rule of law, dealing with zama zamas and food-borne diseases in spaza shops amongst other key issues.

This increase in internal enforcement follows a 215% increase in the successful prevention of illegal border crossings during 2024/2025 festive season and a 61% increase in border interceptions over the recent easter weekend.

This is a welcome development as we move towards an immigration system based on opportunity and not fear. Consistent and targeted immigration enforcement is vital to restoring public trust, protecting vulnerable communities from exploitation, and laying the groundwork for a functional and fair immigration system. However, the reality is that the task is enormous due to years of underinvestment in immigration enforcement.

The Border Management Authority has submitted an extensive business case to National Treasury for the R4,5 billion funding shortfall needed to support increased, modern immigration systems, robust status verification, and efficient visa processing.

The DA will continue to monitor the implementation of immigration enforcement efforts while advocating for a balanced, well-funded immigration system that enforces the rule of law, grows the economy, and creates jobs.