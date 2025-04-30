Kenya: PS Omollo Exudes Confidence in Homa Bay Preparations to Host Madaraka Day

Homa Bay — Interior Cabinet Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo has lauded the progress made in Homa Bay as it prepares to hold this year's Madaraka Day celebrations.

Speaking in Homa Bay while assessing the state of preparedness, Omolo described the pace of work as commendable.

"We were here a month ago, and I can confidently report that significant progress has been made," said Omollo while addressing the press during an inspection tour of the preparations in Homa Bay.

He noted that teams overseeing the preparations are working tirelessly to ensure all projects are completed on time.

Omollo praised the residents of Homa Bay for their cooperation, especially the business community, who have allowed temporary disruptions to facilitate infrastructure development.

"The business community has graciously accommodated the ongoing road construction within the town. Their support is highly appreciated," he said.

He further noted that hosting the celebrations in the lakeside town will unlock numerous opportunities for local businesses.

"Let's make the most of this opportunity--let's feed, host, and serve the visitors," he urged.

The PS revealed that renovations at Kabunde Airstrip are progressing well and are expected to be completed by mid-May.

The upgrades include extension of the runway, improvements to the apron, and enhancements to the terminal building.

Omollo also confirmed that road network upgrades being handled by the State Department for Roads are on track.

At the main venue, Raila Odinga Stadium - which has a seating capacity of 10,000 - construction is nearing completion.

"What remains is the canopy and a few adjacent amenities, which should be done within the next two weeks," he said. The stadium is scheduled for handover on May 15.

This year's celebrations will be held under the theme 'Blue Economy and Maritime Affairs,' with additional upgrades ongoing at the Homa Bay Pier in line with the theme.

For the first time, a mini state lodge is also being constructed in Homa Bay, which is currently 85 percent complete.

"The Head of State will operate from the mini state lodge, and it will also host the presidential luncheon for invited guests," Omollo added.