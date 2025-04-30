Mauritius: Government to Review NHDC Housing Income Eligibility Threshold

Government is set to review the housing income eligibility threshold of the National Housing Development Company (NHDC) Ltd to enable more citizens get access to affordable and decent housing, announced the Minister of Housing and Lands, Mr Shakeel Ahmed Yousuf Abdul Razack Mohamed, this morning, during a site visit at Baie du Tombeau and Roche Bois.

He was accompanied by the Minister of Industry, SME and Cooperatives, Mr Sayed Muhammad Aadil Ameer Meea; the Member of Parliament, Mr Mohamed Ehsan Juman; engineers from the Ministry of Housing and Lands; and other stakeholders. The aim was to assess the living conditions of existing residents and address their grievances and visit plots for the construction of new NHDC units.

At Residence Tulip in Baie du Tombeau, Minister Mohamed took note of the concerns voiced out by the residents namely: structural cracks, water infiltration, stagnant water accumulation, and the lack of waste disposal facility. In response, he reassured them of Government's commitment in improving their quality of life. He announced plans to provide essential amenities, including a children's playground, a waste depot, and a community space for social activities.

The Minister further emphasised the need for a more inclusive approach to housing eligibility highlighting cases where individuals were disqualified due to a slight income difference, sometimes as little as Rs 500. "This review will allow more deserving families to qualify for NHDC housing," he said.

He also addressed concerns over the sale of the housing units. On that score he stated that the Ministry will examine the current criteria governing the sale of NHDC units to prevent abuse of public funds, noting that some buyers have acquired units only to resell them for profit.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Governance Urban Issues Mauritius By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Regarding new developments, Minister Mohamed announced an upcoming project for the construction of 60 housing units at Baie du Tombeau by the NHDC. The project of some two arpents is expected to kick-start by August and will be financed by the Saudi Fund for Development, he said. The units will be equipped with modern amenities including solar water heaters, rainwater harvesting systems, water tanks, parking facilities, a children's playground, compost bins and appropriate drainage system.

As for the site at Route Abattoir in Roche Bois, a ten arpent plot has been identified for another housing development, Mr Mohammed indicated.

Minister Ameer Meea, for his part, explained the financial structure of the NHDC housing scheme under which two-thirds of the cost are subsidised by Government with the remaining one-third covered by the buyer. However, he pointed out, many potential beneficiaries struggle to obtain a housing loan due to the current income threshold which restricts loan repayment capacity to 40% of net income. He reiterated Government determination to broaden housing access to a wider segment of the population.

On the other hand, Mr Juman stressed on Government's efforts in supporting low-income families and addressing the concerns of NHDC owners while upgrading their living conditions.