Mauritius: Pre-Budget Consultations 2025-2026 - Junior Minister of Finance Meets Representatives of the Academia

29 April 2025
Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)

As part of the ongoing 2025-2026 pre-budgetary consultations the Junior Minister of Finance, Mr Dhaneshwar Damry, convened representatives of the Academia this morning.

In a statement following the meeting, the Deputy CEO of Analysis Institute of Management, Mr Mohamed Mouratsing, lauded the holding of the pre-budgetary meeting, underlining that it provided a platform for all stakeholders of the education sector to engage in an open discussion with the Junior Minister.

He pointed out that Mr Dhaneshwar Damry was attentive to the respective constraints of the Academia representatives as well as to their suggestions as how to further develop the tertiary education sector.

In addition Mr Mohamed Mouratsing informed that the Junior Minister spoke about measures being taken by Government and the Economic Development Board as regards the processing of visa for international students and foreign workers.

