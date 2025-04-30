Mauritius: Pre-Budget Consultation - Junior Minister Meets Environment Associations

The Junior Minister of Finance, Mr Dhaneshwar Damry, held a pre-budget consultative meeting with representatives from Environment Associations, today, in Port Louis.

Participants were from F.A.L.C.O.N Association, Protection of Animals Welfare Society (PAWS), and 'Elles C Nous' Association.

In a statement after the meeting, the President of F.A.L.C.O.N Association, Mr Gunsham Seeborun, said that the Association is seeking the collaboration and support of Government in the forthcoming Budget 2025-2026 to scale up transformative initiatives.

The aim, he said, is to strengthen national food security and sustainable agriculture, empower Mauritian youth as future leaders, enhance regional cooperation in the Indian Ocean, and position Mauritius as a recognised voice for sustainability on the global stage.

Mr Seeborun further dwelt on the strategic priorities for support. They include: agroecological transition and sustainable food production; youth empowerment and employment in agriculture; regional exchanges and twinning programmes; and training and capacity building in food processing.

He reaffirmed the Association's commitment to the Government's vision of a strong, self-sufficient and sustainable Mauritius within the broader Indian Ocean community.

F.A.L.C.O.N Association is dedicated to promoting sustainable food systems, agroecological practices, rural youth empowerment and regional collaboration across the Indian Ocean.