Namibia: Healthcare Facilities Must Not Close for Lunch Breaks - Minister

The Ministry of Health and Social Services had directed that no public health care, clinic, or healthcare facility under the Ministry shall close or suspend services during official working hours for lunch break, effective immediately.

The Minister of Health and Social Services, Dr Esperance Luvindao said all healthcare facilities must implement a rational lunch schedule that allows staff member to take their lunch breaks in shifts, to ensure that services continue without interruption throughout the day.

"The necessary staff must be present and available at all times to attend to patients and continue service delivery without delay or closure during lunch hours," she added.

She further said that facility heads and supervisors will be held accountable for ensuring compliance with this directive and any non-compliance will be viewed as a dereliction of duty and may result in administrative action.

"The public relies on the availability of healthcare services throughout the day and it is imperative that we uphold mandate to serve with efficiency, compassion, and professionalism at all times," she emphasised.

She advised healthcare workers to escalate challenges in implementing this directive to their Regional Health Director for immediate guidance and resolution.